Montgomery, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Montgomery market now

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 1 day ago

(Montgomery, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Montgomery. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJRIH_0dgPO9UR00

2617 Bay Street, Montgomery, 36107

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1959

INVESTOR SPECIAL... ONE PROPERTY MULTIPLE INCOMES!! Automatic land lease income of $6,000 per year ($500/month) from Lamar Advertising. The house needs work but could be a good rental property generating possibly generating $600-$700/month rental income along with the sign income.

For open house information, contact Brad Gill, Harris And Atkins Real Estate at 334-495-4000

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-499269)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8WVP_0dgPO9UR00

213 Grand Oaks Boulevard, Millbrook, 36054

4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perfect location! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Grand Oaks. Over 2200 sf with attached dbl garage and full privacy fence. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless appliances, refrigerator, pantry, and breakfast nook. Formal dining is open to the greatroom. Split bedroom floorplan with large bedrooms. Separate shower, dbl basin vanity, garden tub and 2 walk-in closets in the master suite. New roof. Original owner. Easy access to I-65, only 14 miles from Maxwell AFB. Convenient to local shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Nancy Oates, RE/MAX Properties LLC at 334-361-9300

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-508001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJ93Q_0dgPO9UR00

672 Hall Street, Montgomery, 36104

2 Beds 2 Baths | $29,500 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a low priced home to invest in well here it is. Seller did some renovating such as new sheet rock, new windows, new plumbing, new insulation and new wiring. Seller chose to sell prior to finishing the repairs so there is still some work to be done. If you are a handy man or woman than this is for you. Home is convenient to ASU campus, Maxwell AFB, I-85 and down town Montgomery. Property is sold "AS -IS" with no warranty.

For open house information, contact Cary Sears, Buck Realty, LLC at 334-569-1480

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P37v5_0dgPO9UR00

2504 Elsmeade Drive, Montgomery, 36116

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Opportunities abound here!!! Purchase this property and begin earning $700 per month with this awesome investment!!! Property is professionally managed and management company would be pleased to retain management agreement with its new owner! Of these 11 properties collectively(1 property is a duplex) - only 2 are vacant as they are having renovations completed now and will be being marketed for rent providing additional income in the weeks ahead! The 11 addresses are: 1624 Crouson St @ $795/mo, 2504 Elsmeade Dr @ $700/mo, 3031 LaRhoda St @ $695/mo, 1611 Lyndle Rd @ $650/mo, 320 N Capitol Pkwy - currently being renovated but could bring in $700/mo, 160 E Salem Dr - vacant but could bring in $675/mo, 601 S Panama St @ $650/mo, 321 Olivia Ct @ $500/mo, 319 Olivia Ct @ $400/mo, 1750 Yarbrough St @ $700/mo, and 1746 Yarbrough St @ $650/mo, 117 Bradley Dr @ $600/mo. Collectively the sales price on all 12 would be $787,000.00. START or CONTINUE TO BUILD your portfolio and watch the money hit your mailbox every month!!!

For open house information, contact Michael Stroup, Harris And Atkins Real Estate at 334-495-4000

Copyright © 2022 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-493822)

See more property details

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

