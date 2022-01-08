House hunt Fort Myers: See what’s on the market now

(Fort Myers, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Myers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

709 Sw 27Th St, Cape Coral, 33914 3 Beds 2 Baths | $422,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This Beautiful and Super Clean home is the pride of its current owner's. Upon entering you will be met with a gorgeous room opening out to the pavered pool area where you can enjoy the beautiful florida sunrise. This 3/2/2 SALT WATER POOL HOME is nestled in a big corner lot, you will find here a nice porcelain tile ALL AROUND and The en suite master bedroom features a generous walk-in closet. No Flood Zone Here and the House is hometead for low taxes. Located in a popular SW Cape Coral, near Veterans Parkway and Skyline Blvd and just a walking distance from HomeDepot, shopping and dining. Don't let this home pass you by!

12517 Stone Valley Loop, Fort Myers, 33913 2 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to Gateway! This beautiful twin-villa home is located in the highly sought after Stoneybrook Community within Gateway. The property offers two bedrooms, a spacious den adorned with French doors, two full baths, two car attached garage and a beautiful screened in patio all under 1,632 sq. ft. overlooking expansive beautiful greenspace. New A/C installed in 2021, newer hot water heater and all flooring redone recently. The 24 hour guard gated Stoneybrook has everything you’re looking for in locale, community life, beautiful lush landscape, underground utilities, walking paths, year round heated pool, fitness center and much more.

15459 Briarcrest Cir, Fort Myers, 33912 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Situated on an oversized corner lot, this impeccably maintained & updated custom-built two story home is loaded with upgrades. As you walk through the home, you feel the quality & thought that was put into every detail. Your kitchen features Silestone Quartz counters, center island, pantry & newer appliances. French doors lead to the downstairs office which has hardwood floors & custom built-ins. Spacious laundry room with sink & additional storage. Your backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining with its huge extended paver lanai, heated saltwater sports pool, outdoor kitchen & new super screen. The 3 ½ car garage has a work bench & an abundance of cabinetry. You will fall in love with the spacious upstairs master suite which features three massive custom walk-in closets. Plenty of natural light, volume ceilings & decorative molding throughout. Roof 2018, air handler 2013, new pool pump & carpeting. Briarcrest is a small friendly neighborhood located in the quiet community of Briarcliff; convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, RSW, I-75 & the beaches.

927 Se 18Th St, Cape Coral, 33990 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Tucked back on a quiet street in a great neighborhood is an oversize corner lot with the cutest home just waiting for the right family. This 2 bedroom has plenty of space to make it a 3 bedroom, no problem. There is almost 1600 sq ft offering a beautiful large sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, open dining/living room, great kitchen with eat in area. The kitchen has been modernized with new countertops, painted cabinets with new hardware, stainless sink, faucets, light fixtures and new garbage disposal last year. Nice size master bedroom features lots of windows and 2 closets including a nice walk in closet. Both bathrooms have new vanities, mirrors, faucets and toilets. No carpet in this one, laminate and tile are featured throughout. Plenty of room to roam in the fenced in back yard which is super large with lots of trees, including a loquat tree. Perfect for the family get togethers! Automatic sprinklers, manual storm shutters, extra wide driveway, mature lanscaping and an automatic garage door opener are a few of the extras being offered. Check it out soon or it will be too late!

