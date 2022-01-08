ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Unplug, Recharge, and Smell the Forest with Getaway House

By Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWOD3_0dgPO6qG00

It's no secret that the busy lifestyle of most people these days leaves little time for nature. It also leaves little time for breathing, resting, talking, and detaching from your devices. Getaway House aims to solve that problem by providing nature lovers with the chance to detach and just relax in the middle of nowhere.

Conveniently located within an hour or two of many major cities (with more sites on the way), Getaway House offers guests small cabins with all of the built-in amenities they need to survive without any extravagant extras.

The aim of their custom-built getaway service is to indulge in the little things, which is easier to do when there is no opulence or clutter around you. From the large picture window that you sleep beside to the simple kitchen stocked with basic cooking items including even the salt and pepper, all you need to enjoy nature is yourself.

Curious about the experience of a Getaway House? It's actually quite simple. Choose a major city, find out how far available cabins are from you, book a cabin, and enjoy.

Every cabin comes with one or two queen beds (the second is lofted for an extra treat), a kitchenette stocked with basic needs such as pots and pans and olive oil, a bathroom complete with a shower, towels, and toiletries, and the option to add on provisions that every camper needs like S'mores and coffee for a small fee.

Outside of each cabin is a fire pit, chairs, and if you choose to add them to your provisions, some logs and a starter log. In short, it's the perfect recipe for an escape from the city, and the chance to sleep under the stars which you will be able to clearly see out the picture window.

Some might call it the adult version of Scouting, but it's nothing short of perfection for those who need to escape a few days. Since you can add on provisions, you can book a Getaway and essentially leave without worrying about any planning or packing, which is perhaps the biggest incentive of all.

Where is Getaway House?

﻿ Getaway House is expanding its cabin selections by the month. For now, they service about a dozen metro cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Cleveland/Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Charlotte/Raleigh, Nashville, New Orleans, Boston, New York, and Washington DC.

Reenergize and remember how the world was before your smartphone became your fifth appendage and see if Getaway House is in your area yet. Take a minute to travel the road less traveled by and see its beauty.

Comments / 3

Related
fwbusiness.com

Dec. 31 - Bowen column: Recharging on vacation

This time of year, many people seem to be working frantically to tie up loose ends before taking some well-deserved PTO time. There are too many things to get done and simply not enough time to squeeze everything in. With this lead up to vacation, it is really no surprise...
LIFESTYLE
NBC4 Columbus

A getaway with a view

Sponsored content by Live Happy, Live Well Media LLC. If you are looking for your next vacation spot, Hocking Hills just might be the place to go. With incredible views and hiking trails to explore, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
TRAVEL
homecrux.com

The Best Tiny Houses on Wheels in 2021

The year 2021 is about to end and it’s safe to say that the age belonged to the brilliant feats in the world of design and architecture. Kicking off fresh beginnings in 2022, we are ready to chug champagne and embark on a new journey to the future that belongs to downsize living. But before that, let’s have a glimpse of some of the most intriguing tiny houses of 2021 that were featured on Homecrux.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

5 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Smell Nicer

You associate the kitchen with plenty of delicious smells, from Grandma's famous spaghetti and meatballs to your freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies. From time to time, however, you may notice some icky odors in your kitchen, and notice them lingering. Even if you're not facing a foul smell right now, these cleaning and deodorizing hacks will make your kitchen a much more pleasant place.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Seattle#New Orleans#Cooking#Salt And Pepper#Smell#Forest#Getaway House#Scouting
luxurylaunches.com

Complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and massaging seats – This $1.25 million ultra-luxe motorhome even packs a small garage for a compact car.

Back in August, German luxury motorhome maker Dembell revealed its flagship product, the Dembell Motorhome M, at the 2021 edition of the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Built on a three-axle Mercedes chassis, the ultra-luxurious land yacht is not only packed with top-shelf features and creature comforts but also gets an uber-luxe interior designed by the same Italian design team responsible for creating the beautiful interior designs of Azimut yachts. One of the highlights of the Dembell Motorhome M is its integrated tender garage, which is offered in three different sizes. While the smallest one is only big enough to fit a couple of bikes, the biggest garage option has enough space for a Ferrari California or a similarly-sized supercar. However, the mid-sized option is for those who want to carry their more practical smart car on the road trip. Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer who recently gave us a closer look at Volkner’s Mobil Performance S motorhome recently has now made a video on the Dembell Motorhome M optioned with the mid-size garage.
HOME & GARDEN
Martha's Vineyard Times

Stop and smell the flowers

The holidays are a good time to stop and ponder all the gifts that we already have — not presents under the tree, but the good things in life. The Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard hosts a special virtual Sunday service on Jan. 2, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, made to give thanks and appreciate health, happiness, and the presence of loved ones.
GARDENING
Inhabitat.com

House in the Forest is cork-cladded with an all-natural pool

The House in the Forest designed by El Fil Verd is a remarkable example of a passive house that benefits from natural materials, ultra-efficiency and an all-natural pool, without sacrificing views of the surrounding Garraf Natural Park on the coast south of Barcelona. Architect Elisabetta Quarta Colosso from El Fil...
HOME & GARDEN
CandysDirt

A Funky Little Art House in Little Forest Hills

Eustis is a colorful avenue in Little Forest Hills near White Rock Lake, where homes of green, yellow, red, and blue line the curb-less streets. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes eclectic up a notch as it’s known colloquially as the Blue Alamo.
DALLAS, TX
KATU.com

Winter Getaways

Outdoor Expert and the author of "Urban Hikes Oregon", Adam Sawyer shared his 4 favorite Winter Getaways in the Pacific Northwest. Click here for more information about Adam and his new book. Coos Bay. The best storm watching in the Pacific Northwest happens every winter at Shore Acres State Park....
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
luxurylaunches.com

A full kitchen, marble countertops, motorized TV and a hidden supercar garage – This is not a home but a villa on wheels – Take a closer look at this $2 million motorhome from Germany.

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.
CARS
katymagazineonline.com

Katy Family Films Bobcat in Backyard

A Katy family caught a bobcat on film in their backyard this week. This is not the first time this critter has visited, and they leave it alone. Many critters call Katy home and co-exist with local families. Bobcat filmed in Katy backyard. Photo credit: Tariq Siddiqui. Bobcat Filmed in...
KATY, TX
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy