On the hunt for a home in Boston? These houses are on the market

1218 Vfw Parkway, Boston, 02132 2 Beds 2 Baths | $468,800 | Condominium | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1986

ENJOY the BEST! Nobody at famed Park Place is HIGHER or has BETTER than this skylit, bright, PRIVATE, TOP-floor PENTHOUSE. Serene treetop VIEWS. Pristine. THOROUGHLY UPDATED, including new roof & waterheater. Move right in & ENJOY 2 bedrooms & 2 REDONE bathrooms. LUXURIATE in huge, skylit MASTER suite with JACUZZI tub & WALK THROUGH double California closets. UPGRADED, well-equipped, EAT-IN chef's kitchen with GRANITE & NEW STAINLESS steel appliances, DINING ROOM. Living room with gorgeous WOOD-burning FIREPLACE. Ample NATURAL LIGHT from NEW skylights & SLIDERS to private covered BALCONY. Attractive WOOD FLOORS. IN-UNIT laundry, WASHER&DRYER. Central AIR-CONDITIONING. Extra STORAGE off balcony & in basement. TWO parking spots AND guest parking. Pets OK. Desired commuting LOCATION to city & suburbs, half-mile from TRAIN stop. Near 100-acre Millenium Park trails, fields, canoe launch Charles River. With owner-occupant discount, ANNUAL tax is $341! Come SEE all this at OPEN HOUSE Sunday!

18 Wyman, Woburn, 01801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $649,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Amazing Hidden Gem Must See 5 Bedroom Colonial ,COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH MINI SPLIT AC SYSTEM & Everything has been Completed for your effortless move into in the heart of Woburn's desirable central square. Newer Roof,Wonderful Lighting, Insulation. Bright New Kitchen w/BRAND NEW SS Appliances , 3 New Baths! Hardwood Flooring throughout has been lovingly chosen and installed just for you! This home is a must see, You will fall in love with all the finishing touches! Enjoy crown moulding through out the house and 4 cars driveways and Limited back Yard . Updates include an updated electrical panel 200AM New Plumbing and replacement windows. The fantastic location is convenient to downtown, public transportation and the brand new Hurld Wyman Elementary school.

30 Chelsea St Unit 414, Everett, 02149 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 1,045 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Spectacular Views of Boston skyline, throughout this rare front facing corner unit! Sun-filled 2 bedroom/2 bath residence at Park Plaza Condominiums. Well maintained 4th floor one level condo home. Open spacious living room/dining ideal for entertaining. Large Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and master bathroom. Oversized guest bd offers great closet storage as well. Newer In-unit washer and dryer. Extra storage in garage. Deeded parking space. Convenient location easy access to all major routes. Minutes to Boston, Airport and Encore Casino. Bus stop right in front of building (bus 110 and 112). Healthy lifestyle, walk to all eateries and amenities. Fantastic opportunity to be apart of Everett's dynamic growth! TOUR NOW: :https://player.vimeo.com/video/646363524

14 Melvin Avenue, Boston, 02135 2 Beds 1 Bath | $469,000 | Condominium | 831 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Move right into this freshly painted, 2nd floor, 2BR condo in a super-convenient location on the Brookline line. Large, open living/dining room with wall of glass and direct access to private porch. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & gas cooking. 2 generous BRs. Ceramic tile bathroom. High ceilings. Hardwood floors. Replacement vinyl insulated windows. Heat & hot water included in condo fee! Additional lockable storage area in the basement. Professionally managed, pet friendly association. On site laundry. Common areas repainted and new carpets to go down early 2022! Significant capital improvement projects being finalized. Seller paying the corresponding assessment. Around the corner from Whole Foods, B/Green Line and terrific restaurants. Walking distance to C/Green Line, Washington Square. Close to BC, BU & everything Comm Ave Brighton has to offer. Great opportunity for a homeowner or investor.

