Take a look at these homes for sale in Lakeland

(Lakeland, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lakeland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1134 Heartwood Cypress Dr, Winter Haven, 33881 3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,500 | Mobile Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2018

***CONTACT LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY, MOBILEHOMELADY DOT COM FOR YOUR PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE TOUR**** HAVE YOU BEEN SEARCHING FOR THE PERFECT HOME THAT HAS ALL THE BOXES CHECKED, YOUR WAIT IS OVER!! THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 MARIA IN NEW CONDITION WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN! TOTAL SQUARE FOOT IS 1288 PLUS A RAISED FLORIDA ROOM FOR AN ADDITIONAL 196Sq Ft!!! THREE BEDROOM AND TWO BATHROOM SITUATED IN CYPRESS CREEK VILLAGE A BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY LIVING ROOM Enter the Home into the Bright and Open Large Living area, Open to the Kitchen. Great Sized Living Room with Carpeted Flooring, Lighted Ceiling Fan. Furnishing Include: Sofa, Oversized Ottoman, Loveseat, Chair, 4 End Tables. All Window Treatments Remain. KITCHEN Eat In Kitchen with Vinyl Flooring! Large Sink with Sprayer that Overlooks Living Room, Lots of Drawers, More than Ample Counter Space and Cabinets. Whirlpool Appliances Include: Dishwasher, Smooth-Top Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator with Ice-maker. Furnishings: Table + 3 Chairs, All Window Treatments Remain. MASTER RETREAT This King-Sized Master Retreat is Beautiful with Carpeted Flooring and Lighted Ceiling Fan, with a Large Walk in Closet that measures. Open to Private Master Bath. Furnishing Include: Bed, Dresser. All Window Treatments Remain. MASTER BATH Private Master Bath with Dual Vanity with Mirror and Vanity Lighting, Step in Shower with Seats, Comfort Commode, PLUS a Large Linen Closet, Vinyl Flooring . All Window Treatments Remain. GUEST ROOM 1 This private room awaits your guests! Carpeted flooring with a Lighted Ceiling Fan. Furnishings Include: Queen Bed, Night Stand and a Bureau with a mirror. All Window Treatments Remain. GUEST BATH Vinyl Flooring with the Perfect Size Vanity, Vanity Lighting, Mirror, Cabinet above the Commode, Bathtub and shower Combination. GUEST ROOM 2 You Will Love This Room that is used for an Office! Carpeted Flooring with a Lighted Ceiling Fan, Closet measures 5' 10 x 2 Furnishings Include: Recliner, Bookshelf, Television and Stand. All Window Treatments Remain. LAUNDRY ROOM Off Kitchen/Dining, Cabinets above the Whirlpool Washer and Dryer that is included. Vinyl Flooring. FLORIDA ROOM Your personal OASIS! With 2 entries from the exterior of the home and the Dining Room. Perfect for Entertaining! WHAT A VIEW!!! Included 2 Glass Tables and 8 Chairs SHED 8x 12 Complete with Double Doors to easily pull your golf cart in, with shelving!! Perfect place for all your extras! COVERED PATIO Located just behind the shed with easy access from the carport with a 3' walkway. UPGRADES Golf Cart Path ADDITIONAL FEATURES Covered Carport fits 2 Cement Sidewalk Walkway to rear of Home Rear Patio No Rear Neighbors with water/wildlife view ABOUT THE PARK: Cypress Creek Village is a Gorgeous Gated Community in a Country Setting. Located in South East Winter Haven just minutes away from HWY 27 Makes for Easy Access to Orlando. The Daily, Weekly and Monthly Activities are held in the Residents Club House. You will Love the Large Heated Swimming Pool and Spa. Additional Features: Onsite State of the Art Work Out Facility, Theater, Dance Floor, Lending Library and a Gorgeous Billiard Room. Horseshoes, Bocce ball, Shuffleboard. One of Winter Haven's Golf Courses is Right Across the Street! You will Love Living Here! There is Always Something Going on at the Club House and the Grounds are Very Manicured! No Credit Check with Application! All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay, Inc. cannot guarantee

For open house information, contact Tanya Johnston, American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 727-667-2400

2322 Mulligan Drive, Lakeland, 33810 2 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Mobile Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 1994 home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths is close to a nice, quiet cul-de-sac. With an open concept floor plan the home is both comfortable and spacious. The living room and dining rooms have Berber carpeting. The kitchen is light and bright and the bay window looks out onto the patio. The master bedroom has a large closet and room for additional storage in the master bath. With new tie-downs, newer fridge and range, this home is move-in ready. The roof was replaced in 2013 and the AC unit is maintained annually. The large carport can easily fit 2 vehicles and there's a separate path for the golf cart/shed area. The shed is large with a rear entrance that leads to the patio area. The home is furnished and the lot lease is $997.00 per month. Let's make a deal on this spacious home! This home is in a resort-style, 55+ community on the North side of Lakeland FL. Amenities include two pools, two hot tubs, Fitness center, Full-time staff fitness instructor, Tennis courts, Bocce ball courts, Pickle Ball, Horseshoes, Clubhouse, 24 Hour Manned guarded gate, lawn mowing, trash pickup and property taxes. This home is situated on a leased lot.

For open house information, contact Janet Conte, Titanium Real Estate LLC at 863-808-0445

540 Bearcreek Drive, Bartow, 33830 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Three Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Concrete Block home centrally located in Bartow, near Hwy 60 and US 98. This Home offers has all tile flooring for easy maintenance, wood kitchen cabinets and a FENCED-IN Back Yard . Please call today to request a private viewing before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Milton De La Cruz, LAKELAND HOMES AND REALTY, LLC at 863-248-7260

11005 Country Meadow Court, Lakeland, 33810 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Seller has accepted a contract on this property will pend as soon as I receive contract from sellers attorney 3 /2 MOBILE HOME SITTING ON 2.47 ACRES. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, A/C DOES NOT WORK NEEDS WORK HAS A GOOD FLOOR PLAN LARGE LIVING ROOM SCREENED FRONT PATIO SELLER IS REQUESTING 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW

For open house information, contact Esther Skipper, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 863-687-2233