Take a look at these homes on the Amarillo market now
(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
This beautiful home offers 4 large bedrooms with great closets and 3 bathrooms. The home has two spacious living areas, one with a fireplace featuring built-ins. The two owner's suites offer an opportunity for a Mother-in-law's quarters. The upstairs suite has it's own water heater and thermostat. Ring doorbell stays.
For open house information, contact Allison Zidlicky, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000
Full of CHARM in Paramount/Mays! Beautiful mature trees and landscaping. 2 Living areas, sunroom, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen, formal dining area, 2 car garage and a detached shop with room for 2 more vehicles. Large rooms throughout! Kitchen features white cabinets, great appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great backyard with pergola. Shop also features extra parking. This is a must see in Paramount!
For open house information, contact Meraki Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000
This outstanding home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & an oversized 2 car garage! This home features wood blinds, recessed lighting, double crown molding, & numerous windows providing natural light throughout. The living area boasts a gas fireplace with surrounding built-ins. The HUGE kitchen has tons of cabinets and counters, a walk-in pantry, eat-in bar, breakfast nook, and adjoining formal dining room. The expansive isolated master suite has pan ceilings, large windows & private patio access! The master bath offers double vanities, a large soaking tub, a separate shower & a walk-in closet. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious w/ a jack & jill bath. The isolated 4th bedroom/office has beautiful built-in shelves. More features include spray foam insulation, privacy fence, 2 attics & gutters!
For open house information, contact Lori Horner Realty Group, Lori Horner Realty Group at 806-414-1044
Super cute home located on a corner lot! Perfect for a first time home or investment. 3 large bedrooms, updated bathroom, and updated flooring kitchen! Plus a brick fireplace! Don't miss out!
For open house information, contact Tia Van Ryn, NextHome Legends Realty at 806-401-3693
Comments / 0