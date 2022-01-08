ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Amarillo market now

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 1 day ago

(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZmfF_0dgPO2JM00

3608 Torre Dr, Amarillo, 79109

4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,824 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This beautiful home offers 4 large bedrooms with great closets and 3 bathrooms. The home has two spacious living areas, one with a fireplace featuring built-ins. The two owner's suites offer an opportunity for a Mother-in-law's quarters. The upstairs suite has it's own water heater and thermostat. Ring doorbell stays.

For open house information, contact Allison Zidlicky, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-22-132)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1BLT_0dgPO2JM00

3816 Doris Dr, Amarillo, 79109

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Full of CHARM in Paramount/Mays! Beautiful mature trees and landscaping. 2 Living areas, sunroom, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen, formal dining area, 2 car garage and a detached shop with room for 2 more vehicles. Large rooms throughout! Kitchen features white cabinets, great appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great backyard with pergola. Shop also features extra parking. This is a must see in Paramount!

For open house information, contact Meraki Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7510)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvI8K_0dgPO2JM00

7003 Windridge Pl, Amarillo, 79109

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,518 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This outstanding home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & an oversized 2 car garage! This home features wood blinds, recessed lighting, double crown molding, & numerous windows providing natural light throughout. The living area boasts a gas fireplace with surrounding built-ins. The HUGE kitchen has tons of cabinets and counters, a walk-in pantry, eat-in bar, breakfast nook, and adjoining formal dining room. The expansive isolated master suite has pan ceilings, large windows & private patio access! The master bath offers double vanities, a large soaking tub, a separate shower & a walk-in closet. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious w/ a jack & jill bath. The isolated 4th bedroom/office has beautiful built-in shelves. More features include spray foam insulation, privacy fence, 2 attics & gutters!

For open house information, contact Lori Horner Realty Group, Lori Horner Realty Group at 806-414-1044

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALi4e_0dgPO2JM00

4323 Washington St, Amarillo, 79110

3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Super cute home located on a corner lot! Perfect for a first time home or investment. 3 large bedrooms, updated bathroom, and updated flooring kitchen! Plus a brick fireplace! Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Tia Van Ryn, NextHome Legends Realty at 806-401-3693

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6729)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Recessed Lighting#Water Heater#Housing List#Paramount#Meraki Real Estate Group#Jack Ji
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
388
Followers
586
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy