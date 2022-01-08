Sarasota-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sarasota, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sarasota. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1901 Myakka Road, Sarasota, 34240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,685 Square Feet | Built in 1978

There are hardly enough words to describe this luxurious residence! The perfect combination of your private piece of Florida Paradise and the endless possibilities of the adventure of a farmhouse lifestyle. Live the life you are supposed to live! Even start to grow your own produce if you are into an organic lifestyle and live Florida lifestyle at its very BEST! This one-of-a-kind and very unique 4 bedroom/3 bath, 3,685 SqFt residence is embedded on 18.9 lush wooded acres! To give you a brief overview: 10,000 SqFt barn being used as a fish farm (business is sold separately), 6,500 SqFt of a greenhouse (this might be your organic produce section w/ chillers in operation), and 800 SqFt storage shed (bring along all your toys). The residence has it all: a private home gym, a home cinema/media room, a game room, a huge and luxurious walk-in closet, and additional garage! You will be amazed by all the amenities this beauty has to offer. As you enter through the mansion-like gates the mature landscaping and trees welcome you home! It almost feels as if you were walking down a yellow brick road with all the buildings settle around. Your imagination is the only thing that limits your possibilities with this property: from vegetable gardens, self-sustaining farm to mini orchards, fresh eggs from your very own chickens, you can truly live the life that you have been dreaming of! The home is nestled in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Now focus on the main house. It greets you to a luxurious and fancy living area that truly dazzles from the travertine floors to the intricate ceiling and lighting options! You can truly be the MasterChef in this one-of-a-kind gourmet chef kitchen which boasts a 1 piece slab granite all around and matching granite back splashes, butcher block center island, and modern top spec stainless steel appliances. The state-of-the-art gas stove and refrigerator are the heart of your gourmet kitchen. Martha Steward will be so jealous! The unique kitchen area connects to the fully equipped formal dining area. Host amazing dinner parties at your private residence and easily entertain your guests - the butler’s bar with wine refrigerator is right there! Let the entertainment continue to the amazing game room. Do you prefer a game of pool or are you in the mood to watch a movie? This home is perfect for you! With high-speed internet set-up in this house, you can watch movies like a pro! The Master retreat has everything you could ask for. The state-of-the-art walk-in closet with built-in shelves offers all the space you need for your personal belongings. Your master bathroom feels like a spa retreat with a spacious dual sink vanity, a large walk-in shower, and a luxurious bathtub with seating for two. Let’s talk Florida lifestyle at its best: Take a splash into your private heated pool, enjoy the waterfall feature, host great BBQ’s, and embrace Florida nature and wildlife from your private lanai. The entire, screened pool area features travertine flooring to add additional value to your already amazing home. Combine the perfect Florida lifestyle with the Farmhouse lifestyle with this unique and stunning opportunity. Bring your toys, grow your own produce and consider the business opportunity for extra income. Now it is on you: Don’t miss out on your opportunity to call this beauty your own! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Rory McDonald, PREFERRED SHORE at 941-999-1179

4035 S School Avenue, Sarasota, 34231 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Condominium | 561 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If you’re looking for a great Sarasota investment property or a full/part-time condo for yourself, this is it. Located near Bee Ridge and US 41, this 2nd floor unit, 1 BR 1BA, is minutes from Trader Joes, Westfield Mall, Restaurants and more. You’ll also be just a quick trip to beautiful Siesta Key Beach and all the Suncoast has to offer. This unit is sold AS IS and move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Michael Mitchell, LLC, PREFERRED SHORE at 941-999-1179

3678 Collins Street, Sarasota, 34232 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Lovely Villa located in the sought after Village Green Forest Lake Community of Sarasota just waiting for you. Close to Beautiful Beaches, UTC mall, Wonderful Restaurants, and downtown Sarasota.This Spacious 1650 square foot Villa contains 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms an open floor plan with a large living room and dining room that over looks the Florida room view to the lush greenery outdoors. This private 55+ community includes a community pool and a shuffleboard court. This unique lush neighborhood lined with trees is just waiting for you to call it your home. All dimensions are approximations and should be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Billie Chipain, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 941-388-3966

3419 Chapel Drive, Sarasota, 34234 2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 878 Square Feet | Built in 1971

BRAND NEW ON THE MARKET! Beautiful home with a long list of new & updated features. The Florida room is completely closed in with central heat/air, which adds an approx. 150sf of living area. Total heated square footage is 1025 sf+. Home is sold Fully Furnished with all kitchen items included. All you need is your pj and toothbrush. Walking distance to Sarasota Bay to view the sunset, or bring your coffee and watch the sunrise. Centrally located and close to Jungle Garden, Ringling Museum, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, beaches, Downtown Sarasota, Sarasota/Bradenton airport (but not in flight path), Siesta Key Beach with its powdery white sand. This home has been very well maintained and a few of the updates are: Roof/Plumbing/Electrical/Gas line/Windows/Flooring/AC Air distribution system, air ducts & air scrubber/Bathroom/Kitchen & Appliances/Concrete Pads/Ceiling Fans/Fence/Recessed Lighting/Hardwired Carbon monoxide & fire system/Washer/Dryer/Humidistat. For the serious chef, this kitchen features gas stove, and gas hook-up for the back yard grill. No HOA or CDD. Excellent as a permanent resident, vacation home/rental or as a 2nd home. For Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YDVHqwPAQFi

For open house information, contact Else Wille, FINE PROPERTIES at 941-782-0000