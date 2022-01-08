Take a look at these homes for sale in Shreveport

(Shreveport, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Shreveport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

9006 Southwood Drive, Shreveport, 71118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Auction being held from 8 AM CST on 12-25-2021 to 3 PM CST on 12-28-2021. Great opportunity in McCrary's Southern Hills. No wasted space here...From front door, enter into the foyer and through to the living room. To the right of the foyer is a formal dining room that leads into the eat in kitchen and wraps back into the living room. Off the kitchen is the utility room and access to the attached garage. To the right of the living room are three bedrooms and two full baths. The large backyard is fenced and has two storage sheds.

2009 Horton Avenue, Shreveport, 71105 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,978 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wow, Over 2970 Sf of Living Space***Great for a Large Family or Entertaining***Newer Windows***Newer Roof***Formal Living Room***Game Room, Big Enough for a Pool Table***Formal Dinning Area***Great Schools***Built in Cabinets***Wood Burning Fireplace***Fully Fenced Backyard***One Bathroom has been Completely Updated***This Home is a GEM, Don't miss this Great Opportunity at this Price

113 E Prospect Street, Shreveport, 71104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $61,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1945

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! CHARMING COTTAGE, TWO BLOCKS FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE!! WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS HOME WOULD BE A GREAT RENTAL PROPERTY. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH A FIREPLACE, WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER! A MUST SEE!

9410 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, 71118 3 Beds 1 Bath | $118,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Financing fell through!!! This dollhouse is waiting for a new family! Fresh paint, inside and out! The updated kitchen opens into one of the 2 living spaces. It also offers a huge utility room that has space for a desk or extra refrigerator. This unique floorplan also has a remote primary suite that has a walk through closet (xtra large!) that leads to the full bath. All bedrooms are spacious! Fenced yard and covered patio!

