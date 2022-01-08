On the hunt for a home in Savannah? These houses are on the market

(Savannah, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Savannah. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

161 Carlisle Way, Savannah, 31419 5 Beds 3 Baths | $388,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,967 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Ask us about our 3D Tours!!! A beautiful 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath in the Villages at Berwick has lovely features that would make this a lovely home to keep! A foyer entrance to give a warm welcome to visitors that is open to the separate dining room to entertain them. Features a coffered ceiling and fireplace in the great room. Spacious kitchen offers a butler pantry, breakfast area, island, white cabinets, and granite counter tops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and upstairs bathrooms. Upstairs you will find the Master suite with his & her closets, double sink vanities, garden tub and separate shower. A large loft area separates the master from the three other guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. (That seller is willing to do an allowance for French drain installation)

For open house information, contact Randy D Bocook, eXp Realty, LLC at 404-281-6350

130 Brianna Circle, Savannah, 31419 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perfect price for the Perfect Location! This 3br/3bth split floor plan home offers a spacious great room with wood laminate flooring, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer hvac unit, and a fenced back yard with upgraded privacy fence ready for entertaining! Your opportunity to own in a desirable area close to restaurants, shopping, and more.

For open house information, contact Aisha Peeples, Scott Realty Professionals at 912-349-7766

117 River Run Drive, Pooler, 31322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $363,120 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in None

For immediate response or questions, text our Online Sales Consultant at 843-226-6097. Life at Savannah Quarters gives you the opportunity to experience the best of both worlds. Our beautiful homes offer modern amenities alongside the best of todays conveniences which blend seamlessly with an active club lifestyle, featuring some of the areas best options and exceptional service. A historical and graceful charm complements our well-planned Lowcountry setting with stunning homes inspired by the vibrant lifestyle and historic beauty of Savannah, just minutes away. Dont choose between the city you love and the convenience and lifestyle you desire. Now you can have it all.Stop in at our sales office to check out our available homes. Address is 100 Nature's Court Pooler, GA 31322

For open house information, contact Online Sales Concierge D.R. Horton - Hilton Head-Savannah

24 Tidewater Way, Savannah, 31411 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,945,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,261 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Exquisite grace and grandeur hallmark this magnificent Midpoint home. Beautifully renovated, offering new roof, all new HVAC systems, a 3-car garage w/ golf cart garage & bonus room. Brazilian cherry hardwoods, tall ceilings, & wonderful natural light. Main floor includes a large den w/ with new custom mantle and marble fireplace, generous formal dining room, expansive living room with fireplace and a brand-new, custom Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and newly constructed walk-in pantry. Spacious Master suite with a fully renovated bath, massive walk-in closet and even its own Washer & Dryer! Round out the first floor with a custom laundry room, two half baths – one to service the pool area - as well as a custom bar with a Scotsman icemaker. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and 3 full bathrooms as well as a terrific lounge area – perfect for family or guests to have some space to themselves – all newly carpeted, and perfectly renovated.

For open house information, contact Randy Parsons, The Landings Company at 912-598-0500