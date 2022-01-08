Syracuse-curious? These homes are on the market

(Syracuse, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Syracuse. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

234 Hunt Ave, Syracuse, 13207 3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1876

Wonderful three bedroom, one bathroom home on a huge lot across from creekwalk/park space. This home has fire damage and a foundation issue but a great home to bring back to life. This home must be owner-occupied or renovated and resold to an owner-occupant. Estimated renovation cost is approximately $71k, buyer must show proof of funds in the amount of $91k. This property is in our Home ownership choice program and must be owner occupied or renovated and sold to an owner occupant. Property needs work and being sold as-is without warranty or representations. Property Purchase Application, Contract to Purchase are available on our website. Completed offers should be submitted no later than the first Tuesday of each month for consideration at the Board of Directors Meeting, normally scheduled on the third Tuesday of each month. Please confirm dates and times. Renovation costs can exceed 72K. Proof of funds needed for combined purchase and renovation costs.

5 Leroy Street, Camillus, 13031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Nothing say Happy Holidays like the gift of home ownership! Start 2022 as a new homeowner and this home can be owned for less than many Camillus rents! The main level of this home offers a remodeled eat in kitchen open to the living room. There is a nicely sized 1st floor master suite with master bath and doorway to the back yard. The main level also offers a second bedroom and second full bath! Upstairs the attic area has been partially finished to a third bedroom and storage area. The property is almost completely remodeled and well taken care of. The roof is about 10 years old and the heat and HWH are only 3 years old. There is a double wide driveway and a fenced yard as well. So much to offer for this great price.

307 Hartson Street, Syracuse, 13204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $63,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1891

This two-bedroom bungalow has a lot to offer. One car garage with plenty of space to park. Enclosed porch and open porch. Great property income for investors or own occupied.

917 Madison Street, Syracuse, 13210 1 Bed 1 Bath | $164,900 | Condominium | 922 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Maintenance free, light & bright top floor south facing end unit. Very open and spacious with beautiful hardwood flooring, soaring 14 foot ceilings. Top of the line windows were replaced, highly energy efficient. Conveniently located, walking distance to Syracuse University, ESF School, Upstate Medical, Crouse and VA hospitals. Common areas include a meeting room, exercise area, gardens and laundry room. Unit comes with an assigned parking space with direct access from the side gate. Enjoy this quiet one level living without any maintenance.

