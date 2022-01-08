ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse-curious? These homes are on the market

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 1 day ago

(Syracuse, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Syracuse. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTDTx_0dgPNx3x00

234 Hunt Ave, Syracuse, 13207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1876

Wonderful three bedroom, one bathroom home on a huge lot across from creekwalk/park space. This home has fire damage and a foundation issue but a great home to bring back to life. This home must be owner-occupied or renovated and resold to an owner-occupant. Estimated renovation cost is approximately $71k, buyer must show proof of funds in the amount of $91k. This property is in our Home ownership choice program and must be owner occupied or renovated and sold to an owner occupant. Property needs work and being sold as-is without warranty or representations. Property Purchase Application, Contract to Purchase are available on our website. Completed offers should be submitted no later than the first Tuesday of each month for consideration at the Board of Directors Meeting, normally scheduled on the third Tuesday of each month. Please confirm dates and times. Renovation costs can exceed 72K. Proof of funds needed for combined purchase and renovation costs.

For open house information, contact Greater Syracuse Land Bank, Greater Syracuse Land Bank at 315-422-2301

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11008075)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKJ8i_0dgPNx3x00

5 Leroy Street, Camillus, 13031

3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Nothing say Happy Holidays like the gift of home ownership! Start 2022 as a new homeowner and this home can be owned for less than many Camillus rents! The main level of this home offers a remodeled eat in kitchen open to the living room. There is a nicely sized 1st floor master suite with master bath and doorway to the back yard. The main level also offers a second bedroom and second full bath! Upstairs the attic area has been partially finished to a third bedroom and storage area. The property is almost completely remodeled and well taken care of. The roof is about 10 years old and the heat and HWH are only 3 years old. There is a double wide driveway and a fenced yard as well. So much to offer for this great price.

For open house information, contact Richard McCarron, Keller Williams Syracuse at 315-701-6900

Copyright © 2022 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1380665)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9mZN_0dgPNx3x00

307 Hartson Street, Syracuse, 13204

2 Beds 1 Bath | $63,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1891

This two-bedroom bungalow has a lot to offer. One car garage with plenty of space to park. Enclosed porch and open porch. Great property income for investors or own occupied.

For open house information, contact Tonya Britton, Arquette & Associates,REALTORS at 315-487-4100

Copyright © 2022 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1382321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAcDT_0dgPNx3x00

917 Madison Street, Syracuse, 13210

1 Bed 1 Bath | $164,900 | Condominium | 922 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Maintenance free, light & bright top floor south facing end unit. Very open and spacious with beautiful hardwood flooring, soaring 14 foot ceilings. Top of the line windows were replaced, highly energy efficient. Conveniently located, walking distance to Syracuse University, ESF School, Upstate Medical, Crouse and VA hospitals. Common areas include a meeting room, exercise area, gardens and laundry room. Unit comes with an assigned parking space with direct access from the side gate. Enjoy this quiet one level living without any maintenance.

For open house information, contact Maria Fong Sheehan, Berkshire Hathaway CNY Realty at 315-373-0440

Copyright © 2022 Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSARNY-S1381870)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Realtors#Housing List
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
221
Followers
612
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy