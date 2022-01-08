ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Check out these Boise homes on the market

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Boise, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boise will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

9587 W. Sparks Lake Drive, Boise, 83714

4 Beds 3 Baths | $897,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,221 Square Feet | Built in None

The Columbia floorplan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,770 SqFt home.. The main level offers a beautiful entryway that connects to a bedroom and office, which can easily be converted to a 5th bedroom. The kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to a beautiful covered patio, and the great room. The great room feels especially large with a centered fireplace and massive windows looking out to the backyard. The luxurious master suite on the second floor provides a private oasis of comfort, with a free-standing tub, walk-in closet, and large shower. And the highlight of the master suite is the large covered balcony, a truly special feature that allows you to take in the views and beautiful Idaho weather. The second-floor bedrooms include oversized rooms, thoughtful closet designs, and close proximity to full bathrooms and the rest of the homes amenities. The laundry room is extra-large, with a convenient window, sink, and countertop.

4187 N Jullion Way, Boise, 83704

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,841 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Spacious home with an incredibly functional floorplan. Huge main level primary suite with vaulted ceiling has an attached room w/closet that could serve as a home office, nursery, in-home gym, etc. En suite bath features dual vanities, walk-in closet, tiled shower, and soaker tub. Three nice sized bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath, and open loft area. Separate family, living, and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. Shenandoah West is centrally located near Jullion Park, Summerwind Elementary, shopping, and dining.

8346 W Bloomfield, Boise, 83704

2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Wonderful affordable West Boise home in a fabulous location. This house is solid and features a floor plan that makes the most of the square footage. There is a bright sunny kitchen and dining area. Large living room with bonus area gives you plenty of room for friends or family, and a private den with real wood burning fireplace. Two large bedrooms and baths and generously sized two car garage rounds out the package. Outdoors you will love the established yard with large mature trees and fenced back. You will also enjoy cool summer evenings with the north facing covered patio in the back. Ask for the brand new home inspection from 4 Seasons Home Inspections under the documents tab on this listing to see the condition of this property.

10024 W Cory, Boise, 83704

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Location, Location, Location! This sweet 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for new occupants to make it their own! Centrally located in the Treasure valley it is a quick drive anywhere you want to go! This home has a newer roof (4 years old) new Furnace and A/C unit (6months old), garage floor is epoxied, and new flooring replaced in the bedrooms! Don't miss out on this cute little home!

IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

