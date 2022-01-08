ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

On the hunt for a home in Fayetteville? These houses are on the market

Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 1 day ago

(Fayetteville, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fayetteville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgASA_0dgPNuPm00

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Handy Man Special! 3 bed 1 bath brick home located in Fayetteville NC. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Daniel Broach, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

Copyright © 2022 Pee Dee Realtor Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20213950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcjwP_0dgPNuPm00

215 Wildlife Way, Fayetteville, 28314

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Back on mkt, buyer $$ fell ,Open Floor Plan W/Sep Dining Rm, Large Family Rm, Fireplace W/Gas Logs, Kitchen W/Breakfast Room, SS Appliances, Bosch Cooktop and Dishwasher, Double Oven, One With Microwave And Convection, Granite Countertops, Private Office W/ Built In Desk And Shelves, Spacious Master W/Private Bath Featuring Dbl Vanity, Whirlpool Tub, Tile Walk In Shower, Walk In Closet, Security System, Covered Porch Leads To Fenced Yard W/ Private Pool (New Liner). Sprinkler System,Tankless Water Heater.

For open house information, contact Pamela Mundra, Century 21 Triangle Group at 919-720-4217

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2420476)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHWnF_0dgPNuPm00

6158 Lonestar Court, Fayetteville, 28303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Ranch style 3Beds 2 full bath - short drive to Cross Creek Shopping Mall, walking distance to supermarket and other stores. LPV flooring all trough-out, new gutters, new toilets, recently painted. Tenant has been given 30 days notice. For showings 24 hours notice is required

For open house information, contact Maritza Phillips, Phillips Properties Group LLC at 919-710-2015

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2425400)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5k7p_0dgPNuPm00

7824 Loxley Drive, Fayetteville, 28314

3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1993

7824 Loxley Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28314 $190,000 Listed by: Home Team Of The Carolinas Toni Brown, Broker/REALTOR 215-260-0070 ToniBrownSellsHomes.com

For open house information, contact Toni Brown, Home Team Of The Carolinas at 919-764-6638

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2421464)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Water Heater#Shopping Mall#Supermarket#Housing List#Mkt#Large Family Rm#Fireplace W Gas Logs#Kitchen W Breakfast Room#Ss Appliances#Dishwasher#Granite Countertops#Tankless Water#Century 21 Triangle Group
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
643
Followers
578
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy