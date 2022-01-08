On the hunt for a home in Fayetteville? These houses are on the market

(Fayetteville, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fayetteville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Handy Man Special! 3 bed 1 bath brick home located in Fayetteville NC. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

215 Wildlife Way, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Back on mkt, buyer $$ fell ,Open Floor Plan W/Sep Dining Rm, Large Family Rm, Fireplace W/Gas Logs, Kitchen W/Breakfast Room, SS Appliances, Bosch Cooktop and Dishwasher, Double Oven, One With Microwave And Convection, Granite Countertops, Private Office W/ Built In Desk And Shelves, Spacious Master W/Private Bath Featuring Dbl Vanity, Whirlpool Tub, Tile Walk In Shower, Walk In Closet, Security System, Covered Porch Leads To Fenced Yard W/ Private Pool (New Liner). Sprinkler System,Tankless Water Heater.

6158 Lonestar Court, Fayetteville, 28303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Ranch style 3Beds 2 full bath - short drive to Cross Creek Shopping Mall, walking distance to supermarket and other stores. LPV flooring all trough-out, new gutters, new toilets, recently painted. Tenant has been given 30 days notice. For showings 24 hours notice is required

7824 Loxley Drive, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1993

7824 Loxley Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28314 $190,000 Listed by: Home Team Of The Carolinas Toni Brown, Broker/REALTOR 215-260-0070 ToniBrownSellsHomes.com

