Pensacola, FL

Check out these homes for sale in Pensacola now

 1 day ago

(Pensacola, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pensacola. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br4F7_0dgPNrlb00

12341 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, 32506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home only 15 minutes from NAS, Perdido Key, Big Lagoon State Park & Johnsons Beach. This house is under construction with an estimated completion time of December/January. Depending on construction stage, you can pick your exterior and interior colors. The interior features of this home are: Electric stainless appliances, luxury vinyl flooring in the common areas and bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms, crown molding in the common areas & master bedroom, wood cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, 9 ceilings, recessed lighting throughout the home, Rounded corners in the common areas, ceiling fans in the great room and all bedrooms, Tiled shower with framed shower doors and garden tub in the master bath, tub/shower combo in bath 2, Delta faucets, 2 car garage with pull down attic stairs. Exterior features are: Fully sodded yard with sprinkler system, fully brick home with hardie board in the gables, covered porch & patio, security lighting, architectural lifetime shingles. **All pictures provided, other than the floor plan, are sample pictures**

For open house information, contact Jennifer Gardner, CLASSIC REALTY OF NW FLA at 850-453-5374

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngzGY_0dgPNrlb00

1701 E Cross St, Pensacola, 32503

3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful East Hill home 3 bedroom 1 bath

For open house information, contact Charles Stallions, CHARLES STALLIONS RE SERVICES at 850-478-8811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewHeN_0dgPNrlb00

2214 W Yonge St, Pensacola, 32505

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction; cottage home; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laminate plank flooring; stainless steel appliances

For open house information, contact Diane White, Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties at 850-912-4123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEvnh_0dgPNrlb00

6398 W Fairfied Dr, Pensacola, 32506

2 Beds 1 Bath | $850 | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Convenient westside location! Easy access to bases & shopping. Nice two bedroom unit.Tile floors throughout. Living room with ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. One bedroom features a walk-in closet while the 2nd room offers patio access. Laundry room located off open patio. Washer & dryer are "as is" - no warranty. Small pets considered with owner approval. No smokers.

For open house information, contact Beverly Sullivan, OLD SOUTH RENTAL OFFICE at 850-478-8845

