Take a look at these homes for sale in Lubbock

6945 102Nd Street, Lubbock, 79424 4 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,379 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Southern Homes by Dan Wilson is proud to present The Tillson, a beautifully crafted new construction home for you and your family. Every home under construction has its own style and design, unique from its neighbor. You will be sure to find custom details and gorgeous finish selections throughout. The Ridge is located south of 98th Street and east of Upland Avenue in West Lubbock. It is immediately east of Frenship School District's Upland Heights Elementary. The newest retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants are just minutes away. Trusted home builder, quality construction and a wonderful new neighborhood...WELCOME HOME! (All selections subject to change*)

505 50Th Street, Lubbock, 79404 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice 2/1 with tile in living area, kitchen and bath. New carpet in bedrooms plus walk-in closets. New lighting. Recent fence.

1506 27Th Street, Lubbock, 79411 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1947

What a fantastic opportunity to make this great home yours! Home owners or investors, Welcome Home! Exclusive to the 27th street package.

2301 27Th Street, Lubbock, 79411 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 1939

STUNNING home near Tech!!! New Roof 2021, New appliances, granite counters, New bathroom, lots of hardwood floors, Huge living room, 2 living areas! Vinyl windows!! 2 water heaters( 1 new), recent HVAC, all electric house!! Across from park on quiet corner!! Move in Ready!!

