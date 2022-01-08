Check out these homes on the Mobile market now

(Mobile, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mobile will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

31493 Memphis Loop, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 2 Baths | $307,180 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in None

The Rhett is 1,835 sq.ft. 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car floorplanThis Rhett plan has a beautiful kitchen that flows into the breakfast and living area. It's a private covered back porch that overlooks the common green space allows for extra privacy. Granite countertops, crown molding in this double tray ceilings, and painted soft-close cabinets are features that make this house a home. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

For open house information, contact Stonebridge D.R. Horton - Baldwin

10403 Ruffian Route, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 2 Baths | $278,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

The Cali is a 1,791 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 carAs you enter the Cali, the foyer leads to the fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island (with overhang) that overlooks the dining and living room combination leading outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. A large bedroom with ensuite, double bowl vanity, 5 shower, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The Private Suite is filled with natural light from large windows creating an inviting, spacious retreat. The second and third bedrooms are to the front of the home, on either side of the second full bath. The fourth bedroom is directly across from the second and third bedrooms. Multiple storage closets to store all your accessories, laundry room, and big pantry has plenty of room. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

For open house information, contact Anne-Marie Lemis D.R. Horton - Baldwin

2006 Guarisco Street, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,642 Square Feet | Built in None

Rare find on an acre in Old Daphne! There is so much to love about this wonderful creole home! The beautiful flat lot is approximately an acre and across from Lott Park with new tennis and pickleball courts. It is filled with trees for shade and privacy. Unique features include floors made of split brick from an old dairy farm and walls from barn wood that is over 100 years old. Kitchen features new granite, dishwasher, microwave, cooktop and oven. Large laundry room off the kitchen has a new gas hot water heater. Large first floor master with an additional bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs features two HUGE bedrooms and a full bathroom. All bedrooms have new carpet. New roof in 2020 is Bronze Fortified. Exterior of the home is cedar and recently painted. You will have plenty of storage between the many closets, huge decked attic, storage in carport and two large outbuildings with power. There is also a generator that runs the entire first floor of the home. All of this is just a bike ride or walk to downtown Daphne and the bay!

For open house information, contact Beckham Partners Team, Bellator Real Estate & Dev Bec at 251-990-0071

10624 Secretariat Blvd, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $486,318 | Single Family Residence | 2,614 Square Feet | Built in None

Truland Homes presents the Canton floor plan in the highly desirable Jubilee Farms subdivision. The kitchen will host white painted cabinets, white quartz, subway tile backsplash, garage can pull out drawer, custom hood vet, and Samsung stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring in the main living areas and upgraded wood in the master bedroom, trey ceiling with crown molding. Tile master shower with a frameless glass shower door, oversized garden tub with cabinet fronts, framed bathroom mirrors, granite countertops and wood shelving in the closet. Brick surround gas fireplace, pine v-groove ceilings on the front and back patios, zip system roofing, and PWSC home warranty. Amenities include a 6400 sq. ft. clubhouse featuring a gourmet kitchen, fitness center, yoga room, toddler rooms, 8300 sq. ft. zero entry pool with a 20 ft. water slide, splash pad, adult only pool with changing stations, playground, stocked ponds, and walking trails. Completion March 2022.

For open house information, contact Lauren Korb, Bellator RE & Dev-Eastern Shor at 251-928-0031