Take a look at these homes for sale in Naples

(Naples, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Naples. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2010 Alamanda Dr, Naples, 34102 2 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Condominium | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RARE FIND! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable Moorings Community. This second floor unit will be sold fully furnished and ready to move in. Built in 1978, the condo has 1030 sq. ft of living area with a very large patio, overlooking the private pool, that brings the total sq. ft to over 1300. The condo has upgraded bamboo kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. Tile and laminate run throughout the condo along with a very large utility room with newer washer and dryer. New impact doors and windows. Ridgewood Condo only has 10 units and comes with all the Moorings amenities for you to enjoy. Centrally located, it is only minutes to downtown, the Naples Zoo, multiple shopping areas and beaches. Also, has Moorings private beach availability. This is one you do not want to pass up. Come and see the best of what Naples has to offer, and move right in!

For open house information, contact Gene Pigott, Jr, Paradise Coast Property Team at 239-529-2441

603 La Peninsula Boulevard, Naples, 34113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Condominium | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Unique Residence with a private outdoor terrace on the tip of Isles of Capri - offering outstanding sunsets and direct views of The Gulf of Mexico. This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, completely renovated unit will leave you breathless. Professional decorated and being sold furnished turnkey for immediate occupancy. Nothing was overlooked including impact sliders, windows, retractable sunroof, and electric screens. Enjoy the manatees and dolphins from your private oasis. The gated Community offers Resort style amenities including: an Olympic size pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, and boat docks. The virtual tour is great, but absorbing the true feel of the unit requires a visit. Enjoy the experience. Priced to move. $975,000

For open house information, contact Kent Hedrick, MarcoIslandRealEstate.com at 239-450-8633

10107 Palazzo Dr, Naples, 34119 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Pristine, TURNKEY FURNISHED 4Br/3Ba located in the community of Palazzo in N. Naples. Gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized island, built-in wall oven & microwave, 5 burner gas cooktop, dry bar w/ wine cooler, recessed lighting, & plenty of cabinetry overlooking the Great Room. Spacious master bedroom with his/her separate closets, spa like master bath which has been extended, separate vanities, free standing tub, walk thru shower, & decorative tile from floor to ceiling. Private lanai w/ outdoor kitchen w/ gas grill, gas heated pool & spa w/ sun shelf. Split guest bedrooms, 4th bedroom ensuite w/ built in closet. Countless upgrades for this Serino Model include: Kitchen, Master Bath, & Garage all have been extended & built-in drop bench in laundry room. New Dual Fuel Hybrid XP 12,000 EH Generator included. Natural gas for the cook-top, pool/spa heater & outdoor grill. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, & beaches. Membership options are available at the neighboring Quail Creek Country Club.

For open house information, contact Deanne Dimucci, Downing Frye Realty Inc. at 239-261-2244

7125 Dominica Dr, Naples, 34113 2 Beds 2 Baths | $895,000 | 1,563 Square Feet | Built in 2016

An opportunity is waiting to enjoy the unspoiled natural views and eight miles of hiking trails as well as lakes & waterways perfect for kayak exploration, resort-level amenities. This luxury Villa is designed for beauty, Tile floors throughout, Storm Windows and doors, Custome made windows white shutters, pool and spa, gorgeous view, easy care and comfort, now is the time to consider making this unique community home, just five minutes away from the art galleries, boutiques, entertainment venues, and restaurants of downtown Naples Florida, and 10 min away from the beach, gorgeous water view at prime lot.

For open house information, contact Norma M Rodriguez, Premiere Plus Realty Co at 239-206-2777