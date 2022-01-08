On the hunt for a home in Reno? These houses are on the market

(Reno, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Reno. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7618 Arya Ct., Reno, 89506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,269 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is estimated to be completed in April 2022. Photo is rending, not the actual home or homesite. Elevations could vary. Homesites are under construction and have been pre-plotted. For more information about this community, please contact the listing agent. Buyer to verify all information including taxes.

For open house information, contact Rose Teddy, Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch at 775-850-7000

495 Astraea Trail, Reno, 89506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in None

The 1,678 two story floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. A spacious open concept great room and kitchen as well a second story laundry room and a large walk in closet in bedroom 1, make this plan perfect for your lifestyle needs. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more! Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. Images are representational only.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Vogt- Silver Trails D.R. Horton - Reno

460 Mount Rose St, Reno, 89509 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Spacious kitchen, security doors/windows throughout ,over sized two car garage is extended with separate workshop, enclosed 14 X 6 patio with retractable awning Solar System, Alarm System , Storage shed.

For open house information, contact Christopher Hieke, Dickson Realty - Caughlin at 775-746-7000

2475 Faretto Ln, Reno, 89511 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,215 Square Feet | Built in 1963

The interior spaces have recently been renewed including extensively remodeled kitchen and baths that provide the latest in design, materials, appliances and fixtures. The furnace has been replaced with a new efficient propane gas forced air heater. Well pump and pressure tank are brand new and the property has been recently surveyed. The home boasts 4 wood-burning fireplaces. The square footage includes a finished basement of approximately 784 sf that includes a game room with fireplace and one of the 4 bedrooms. This room has been used as a bedroom but does not meet the current Washoe County building code due to the window size. There is also an unfinished basement of approximately 1340 sf that has been used as a workshop with work bench included, and a separate room perfect for creating a wine cellar. Seller has preliminary building plans for a 6800+ sf single-level Napa style modern farmhouse and is willing to include them in the sale. This peaceful and delightfully comfortable property provides a lifestyle reminiscent of days gone by...with room for horses, all your favorite pets and a safe and idyllic family environment.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Minor, Dickson Realty - Caughlin at 775-746-7000