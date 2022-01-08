House hunt Fort Wayne: See what’s on the market now

(Fort Wayne, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Wayne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

5915 Countess Drive, Fort Wayne, 46815 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1968

DON'T MISS OUT on this well-maintained, unique/spacious home! You’ll be greeted with a welcoming front porch and back patio. This home has 4 spacious spaces on the main floor. The master bedroom closet converted into a full bathroom with shower for convenience. There are 3 more nice-sized bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are newer, the refrigerator was purchased in 2021. The whole house generator was purchased in 2020. 3 sheds at the yard are included in the sale. There are extra storage spaces on the way to the backyard from the family room, doggy door to dog crate/ bathroom outside. Check out the city easement right next to the home! You can use it as playground, volleyball court, hold a garden party... endless possibilities! this home is situated close to the George town square, schools, Joann Plaza, PFW and Kreager Park. Do not miss out! This will not last!

1229 W Berry Street, Fort Wayne, 46802 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

~Cont-First Right. Seller to provide current buyer 120 hours of written notification to exercise buyers first right to purchase. Completely restored historic townhome in the heart of West Central with luxurious primary suite & zen-like back garden! Located on the River Greenway trail along the banks of the St Mary’s River, coming home to this charming, historic neighborhood is a joy. Built in 1910 by Theodore Theime in classic Spanish Mission architectural style, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty recently received am extensive renovation while still maintaining its original hallmarks & high quality characteristics. Lush landscaping beckons you toward the covered front porch with room to relax & take in the vibrant view of the riverfront vista and beautiful sunsets. Step inside the bright & welcoming atmosphere complemented by stunning original oak hardwood floors, light neutral walls & signature lighting elements of the era adding ambiance. Open concept living/dining flow together through large archway with wood burning fireplace featuring exposed wood & original masonry. Perfect for entertaining, take note of the built-in glass display cabinets & butler pantry. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances as well as 2 doors to back yard. Steps lead down laundry room & dry basement (which makes a great 2nd living area!) & charming courtyard; 2nd door in kitchen leads to covered side porch. Head upstairs via the fantastic front statement staircase with cast iron detailing, or the butler stairs off kitchen to all 3 bedrooms & guest bath with original claw foot tub. Elegant & generous primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, vintage built-in wall safe & a picture perfect en suite bathroom with tile floor, subway tile walk-in shower & custom double vanity. Remaining bedrooms are comfortably sized with ample storage throughout plus a walk-up attic & detached one car garage (more parking out front). The back yard is enclosed by a privacy fence with tiered landscaping and a patio just waiting for you to enjoy the fall weather. Construction out front, it is scheduled to be completed in November & will make walks along the river a favorite pastime. Super convenient close to all the downtown activities with nearby amenities such as Swinney Park, Paula’s On Main, Junk Ditch, Henry’s, West Central Microcreamery & the new Promenade park to name a few, only steps away. Excellent spot for walking the dogs or trail enthusiasts.

6406 Woodrock Drive, Fort Wayne, 46835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Well cared for 3br/1.5 ba in 46835. Newer roof, new furnace/ac, windows, and more. Recently remodeled full bath. See this one soon!

9014 Dartford Court, Fort Wayne, 46825 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch home in Hickory Hill. As you walk into the great room you will love the gas log fireplace, nice and open to the kitchen and eating area. The office/den/formal dining room is its own separate room, with pass through to the kitchen and additional bar area sink. Planning desk and nice storage all included. Brand new laminate plank flooring in kitchen, eating area and hallway to the garage. The large master bedroom is perfect, with jetted tub and double vanities in master bathroom. The backyard with deck, is great for enjoying the outdoors. This highly sought after neighborhood is calling you home. Don't miss out as this home will not last long.

