Check out these Lexington homes on the market

(Lexington, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

213 Thames Circle, Nicholasville, 40356 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome home! Beautifully decorated with Christmas themes, this outstanding 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home has everything on your wishlist. You will love the open floor plan, which includes the kitchen and family room. The adjacent dining room leads to a spacious living room.All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and the owner suite has a walk in closet. The backard is fully fenced in and gives you a lot of space for entertaining, especially with a new above ground pool from Backyard Fun Pools and full new deck . New flooring, lighting, upstairs HVAC. All new stainless steel appliances, less than 3 years old. The HVAC is equipped with an airpurification system to prevent bacteria, dust and other itmes in the air. Seller is providing a HSA home warranty until 8 - 2022.Schedule your showing today!

956 Winding Oak Trail, Lexington, 40511 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful Lexington Floor plan features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a formal dinning room, spacious backyard, 2 story foyer and is located mins from masterson station park, an easy to get to 75 and 64, or downtown lexington. Get your private showing in now.

208 Wynn Drive, Nicholasville, 40356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Granite Coast, part of the Trend Collection by Ball Homes, is an open layout ranch plan with three bedrooms, and a versatile flex room off the entry. The island kitchen offers both a breakfast area and countertop dining, and a storage pantry. A covered patio is included at the rear of the home and sheltered by the primary bedroom and breakfast area wings of the house for maximum privacy. The primary bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet, spacious bath with tub/shower and linen storage. An upgrade bath offers a garden tub, separate shower, and picture window. Bedrooms two and three are off the entry hall, with access to the hall bath. This home features granite counters, upgraded flooring, luxury primary bath with garden tub and fully tiled shower. Easy to view, schedule your private showing today!

530 Grantchester Street, Lexington, 40505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This recently renovated ranch style home still has all its original charm with refinished hardwood floors, repainted trim and walls but with modern upgrades including all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This quiet neighborhood is tucked away under a canopy of large beautiful trees which surround the spacious fenced in backyard creating a private peaceful place to unwind after a long day. The home also features several bonus areas including a rec room, recently upgraded screened in porch, and recently refinished deck giving your family plenty of room to spread out or for entertaining guests. The home is just 9 minutes away from Rupp Arena and the rest of Lexington's downtown! Don't miss out on this captivating home. Schedule a private tour today!

