Check out these homes for sale in Corpus Christi now

(Corpus Christi, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Corpus Christi than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1011 Ennis Joslin, Corpus Christi, 78412 2 Beds 2 Baths | $88,000 | Condominium | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath two-story townhome located right off of Ennis Joslin close to Texas A&M and NAS Corpus Christi, the base, and easy access to S. Padre Island Drive. This unit includes a refrigerator and dishwasher, the complex has an in-ground pool. HOA covers: 1) Common area maintenance 2) Exterior insurance, 3) Water/gas/wastewater/trash/internet/cable. There is an onsite laundromat close to the unit & 2 assigned parking spaces. Contact Deanna Ray at 512-745-9306 or Cindy Looper at 361-510-9025 for more information.

For open house information, contact Deanna D. Ray, Teifke Real Estate at 361-992-4182

1933 Justify Drive, Corpus Christi, 78417 3 Beds 2 Baths | $221,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in None

New Homes in Corpus Christi at Saratoga Crossing! One of D.R. Hortons newest Coastal Bend communities, located just off of Hwy 286 and Saratoga, tucked away behind the new, and highly awarded, Los Encinos Elementary School. Saratoga Crossing offers several new floor plans, including covered patios (per plan), ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fenced yards with St. Augustine sod, and natural gas.In a fantastic central location, a stones throw from highway access, and within walking distance to the school, city parks, and just a short drive from shopping, entertainment, dining and medical facilities. Saratoga Crossing offers beautiful, and affordable homes, with an easy commute to downtown, the Port, refineries, and surrounding areas.

For open house information, contact Coastal Bend Info D.R. Horton - Corpus Christi

5018 Goldeneye Dr, Corpus Christi, 78413 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This Southside 4 bedroom 2 bathroom move-in ready home w/lots to offer is just minutes away from schools, shopping, & restaurants. Stroll into the inviting living room w/lovely wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves, & open to both the dining room & kitchen. The large kitchen is ready for you to craft delicious meals w/plenty of room for family & guests to gather & comes complete with refrigerator, lots of cabinet space, counter space, & a 2nd dining area. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom. The 4th bedroom, currently being used as an office, adjoins the master bedroom which makes it ideal to use as a nursery or office. You will find both a washer & dryer, which remain with the house, in the laundry room. The large fully fenced back yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining & will allow you to enjoy the outdoors on the large covered patio. The front wrap 2 car garage comes w/garage door opener. Call your favorite agent & view this one today.

For open house information, contact Suzanne Taylor ABR, Ultima Real Estate at 972-980-9393

1725 Coronado, Corpus Christi, 78410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3/2/2 Northwest Crossing Home! Lovely updated, open floorplan! Recent Tile, Paint, Wood repairs, Fixtures. Ready for move in! Great fenced yard, quiet street. Walk to Middle School.

For open house information, contact Dana Chayer, ATC Metro Properties at 361-851-8888