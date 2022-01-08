On the hunt for a home in Greensboro? These houses are on the market

(Greensboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greensboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

300 Village, Greensboro, 27409 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautifully renovated ranch home in convenent location! Spacious living room and dining room lead into a well appointed kitchen with new stove, granite counters, and beautiful backsplash. The warm inviting den has a wood burning fireplace and and leads out to a spacious deck and large, flat back yard. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bath with updated fixtures. Two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath round out this lovely home. All new LVP flooring throughout, plus a new roof, and new A/C unit. Large laundry/utility room with great storage is a nice bonus.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Diop, Re/Max Champions Realty at 336-900-7653

5808 Bayleaf, Greensboro, 27455 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 1995

VACANT! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with updated flooring, paint, granite countertops and much more! Come check out today! Won't last long.

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad Brokerage Llc at 844-388-4539

101 Faith, Gibsonville, 27249 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Condominium | 2,299 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This fabulous home offers easy one level living and has so many special features! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Great Room features a vaulted ceiling, corner fireplace. Off the Great Room is a Sunroom bathed in light! The spacious Kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space. Primary Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, Palladium window, walk-in closet & ensuite bath with double sinks & large shower. Multi-purpose Bonus Room on second level. Easy access to Interstate and nearby cities.

For open house information, contact Jamey Martin, Jason Bramblett Real Estate Brokered By Exp Realty at 336-553-0796

419 Hillside, Greensboro, 27401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 841 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Adorable cottage in well established neighborhood! Beautiful built in shelving in the living room, as well as original paned windows in the dining room that provide an abundance of natural light. New roof in 2021! New heat pump 2021! Recent paint, updates bathroom! Easy access to highways and only minutes from shopping. Covered front porch to enjoy your mornings and lovely fenced in backyard area to enjoy your evenings. Come see this classic charmer that is only minutes from paved trails throughout Greensboro. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Amanda Tucker, Carolina Triad Choice Realty at 336-971-4235