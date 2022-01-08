Check out these homes for sale in Toledo now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

 1 day ago

(Toledo, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Toledo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424HF8_0dgPNdef00

3640 W Erie, Temperance, 48182

4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,438 Square Feet | Built in 1925

It’s the one you’ve been dreaming of…..Welcome home to Six Acre Pines! This 3400+ sq ft iconic modern farmhouse estate offers you idyllic country living with the luxury and ease of local amenities and nearby highway access. Venture into the city in a mere 10 minutes! Step inside this 1925 classic to find a spectacular fully-renovated new home. The never-before-used NEW custom kitchen boasts incredible space, with all new stainless appliances like a 36” upscale DuelFuel range, a timeless porcelain farm sink, 9 ft. butcher block island breakfast bar, real brick backsplash, and coffee bar nook. 24x22 bonus room with panoramic views of the property! Thoughtful custom details throughout: gorgeous bamboo floors, double staircases, under-the-stairs reading nook and built-in bookshelf. New windows, roof, air, water heater, softener system, and so much more. Spacious pasture w shelter, new fence. 2 stalls in the 30x40 barn with water/power. Heated garage. Rare opportunity in Bedford Schools!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Carns, NextHome Elevate at 567-277-8557

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDfnL_0dgPNdef00

7297 Forest Valley, Lambertville, 48144

5 Beds 4 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to this 5 bedroom, 3.1 bath home with additional mother-in law quarters on main level . Primary bedroom with en-suite is on upper level along with 3 others and bonus room, with the additional bedroom with en-suite on the main, additional guest half bath on entry level. Loads of room and space for everyone, spacious dining room and cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Large windows for tons of sun. Private backyard and deck with no visible neighbors directly behind. Partially finished basement area. Updated bathrooms, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all appliances stay. Newer AC, Furnace, Roof ( approximately 8 years ) and Windows. New engineered flooring.

For open house information, contact Erin Vandergrift Round, Vandergrift Company - Lambertville at 419-356-5427

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daeF0_0dgPNdef00

8529 Cottonwood, Lambertville, 48144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Make this house a home with your finishing touches. Nice floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. Large backyard fully fenced with shed for extra storage. Original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in family room with vaulted ceiling, skylights and beams. Living room has large picture window perfect for any furry family members. Roof 2009, new furnace in 2016. Wood burning fireplace serviced in April of 2021 along with skylights. Great location close to shopping, dining or access to US23. House is in estate and being sold AS-IS. One year home warranty included.

For open house information, contact Erin Vandergrift Round, Vandergrift Company - Lambertville at 419-356-5427

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J854L_0dgPNdef00

245 Rood St, Northwood, 43619

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in 1936

A marvelously renovated 3 bedroom home near all the necessities! Furnace replaced approx. ‘09, roof approx. ‘16, AC added in ‘18, Fully gutted and renovated kitchen in ‘16 finished with quartz countertops, gutted and renovated new bath in ‘19, new flooring throughout, a waterproofed basement, and updated electric and plumbing. This wonderful starter home rests in a neighborhood near Northwood’s new school and boasts a fenced in yard, garage, and a full basement. A real gem!

For open house information, contact Gregory Erlanger, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

