Take a look at these homes for sale in West Palm Beach

(West Palm Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Palm Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

61 Camden C, West Palm Beach, 33417 1 Bed 2 Baths | $90,000 | Condominium | 738 Square Feet | Built in 1972

VERY NICE UNIT. UP GRADED, HURRICANE WINDOWS. VERY NICE OUTSIDE PATIO, LOOKING TO THE WATER

2912 Avenue H W, Riviera Beach, 33404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1982

It doesn't get any better than this! 1 story single family detached ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with converted garage and driveway. Located in Riviera Beach Florida, close to schools, shopping, fine dining, and I-95. Not to mention just 15 minutes to some of the best beaches and recreational parks Florida has to offer. Stack bedrooms, living room dining room combo, ceramic tile in living area and carpeted bedrooms. Sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard.

1311 Sw 21 Street, Boynton Beach, 33426 2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Spacious 2/2 home located in the well-maintained community of Palm Beach Leisureville. The home has an open floorplan, an upgraded kitchen, separate Florida room and is in walking distance to the clubhouse. Also, the A/C was replaced two years ago. The HOA fee includes lawn service and painting and cleaning of the house and roof every 3 years. The community has numerous amenities including a clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi, gym, 18 hole golf course, hobby shop, clubs, activities, and security patrol. Leisureville is close to the beach, intracoastal, hundreds of restaurants, malls, shopping, medical facilities and is convenient to I-95. The Seller is willing to negotiate a credit for the roof.

7322 44Th Terrace N, Riviera Beach, 33404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Mobile Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1972

*** 55+, Land Lease Community *** Well maintained, turn key, 2/1, 1972 singlewide home. Home is currently rented until February 1st, 2022. Nice affordable home to live the South Florida dream or makes for a good investment property. All season raised lanai for additional living space as well as an outdoor area to have BBQ's and cocktails. Large shed with electric to host your tools and toys. Seller open to a lease option purchase to a strong buyer with a large down payment. Home is being sold turn key. Palm Lake Estates is an age-qualified community where 1 person has to be 55+ and the other can be 40 years or older. This is a land lease, gated, resort style community (which means you own the home and lease the land) with 3 club houses, 3 pools and 2 hot tubs. Free boat or RV storage. Community is located on Blue Heron Blvd, just west of I-95 and less than 5 miles to Singer Island beaches. 2022 site rent is approx. $833/month. Buyer must submit a resident application for approval which includes a credit and background check before the home can be purchased. Live Richly. All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection and/or by appropriate professionals. We cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information, measurements, or condition of any property. Measurements are approximate. We also cannot guarantee the accuracy of information given to us or the condition of the home.

