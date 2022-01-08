Check out these homes on the Columbia market now

(Columbia, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1825 Memorial Drive, Cayce, 29033 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Great investment property! New Roof and Heating and Air. Potential development! 3 Bedrooms. Great backyard with storage building. Great location! Includes all 3 TMS 005744-01-001, 005744-01-002 and 005744-01-003. Only cash buyers - Home needs remodeling. Home sold "As-Is".

1822 Crestview Avenue, Columbia, 29223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Spacious 3 bedroom home plus bonus room which could be a den or 4th bedroom! Freshly painted! Bedrooms are all well sized. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, master suite. Large, fenced backyard perfect for summer grilling! Great location close to interstates, restaurants, schools, etc... Lots of space for the price! Won't last long!

2325 Pendleton Street, Columbia, 29205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Amazing fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom move in ready home located in the heart of downtown Columbia, Amazing No money down opportunity for a new homeowner, Rental income for an investor and much more. New HVAC system, Crown molding, Custom hardwood flooring, Custom Kitchen cabinets. Both bathrooms come with beautiful tile throughout the entire bathrooms with amazing updated countertops. Backyard comes with a new updated-extended deck and much more don't miss this opportunity!!Showings will start 12/17/21

1626 Crestview Avenue, Columbia, 29223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable 3BR/1.5BA brick/wood ranch on large fenced landscaped level lot. So very convenient to Columbia, Ft. Jackson, I-77 and I-20. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Kitchen floors will be finished with tile and leads out to the exceptional sunroom with glass sliding doors, all floors are only 2 years old. The home comes with solar panels. HVAC is less than 6 year old!! The living room has been extended for extra living space. There is a small bonus room that can be used for storage or office space. The relaxing sunroom leads to midsized deck, and beautiful back yar with a storage shed or workshop. This home is amazing. It's currently undergoing renovations to be brought back to its previous splendor!! Please schedule your showing today. Don't miss out on this Jem because the photos are not uploaded. This little beauty will not last!!

