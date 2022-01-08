[VIDEO] Colorado man wakes up to mountain lion killing an elk in front yard

File photo. Photo Credit: through-my-lens (iStock).

One Colorado resident had an intense wake-up call when he heard the sound of a huge mountain killing an elk in his front yard .

An incredible video captured by Facebook user Charles Zelenka shows the moment he found the animals.

"Lying in bed sound asleep, a banging noise woke me up. Turned on the lights, looked out the window and what did I see? A mountain lion killing an elk on my front porch," Zelenka said in the post.

When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.

If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.