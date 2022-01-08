ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Colorado man wakes up to mountain lion killing an elk in front yard

By Tamera Twitty
 1 day ago
File photo. Photo Credit: through-my-lens (iStock).

One Colorado resident had an intense wake-up call when he heard the sound of a huge mountain killing an elk in his front yard .

An incredible video captured by Facebook user Charles Zelenka shows the moment he found the animals.

"Lying in bed sound asleep, a banging noise woke me up. Turned on the lights, looked out the window and what did I see? A mountain lion killing an elk on my front porch," Zelenka said in the post.

When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.

If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.

OutThere Colorado

32 inches of snow lands in 24 hours in Colorado

Big snow totals were in the forecast for Colorado and, as predicted, big totals have landed – with more snow still on the way. The National Weather Service reports that 32 inches of snow have fallen on 12,185-foot Mount Zirkel, near Steamboat Springs, in the last 24 hours, as of 11:16 AM on Thursday. Big totals were also seen at St. Mary's Glacier (near Idaho Springs) and Arapahoe Peak (northwest of Nederland), reporting 24-hour totals of 30.2 and 30 inches, respectively. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Storm brings 32 inches (and counting) to Colorado mountain

Big snow totals were in the forecast for Colorado and, as predicted, big totals have landed – with more snow still on the way. The National Weather Service reports that 32 inches of snow fell on 12,185-foot Mount Zirkel, found near Steamboat Springs, between 11 AM on Tuesday and 9 AM on Thursday. Snow has continued to fall in the area since.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Once vanished from the state, river otters make huge comeback in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has successfully reintroduced river otters to Colorado's Western Slope. Otter populations were depleted across the United States in the early 1900s to due to unregulated fur trapping and habitat modification. Colorado is one of 21 states in the country that have since worked to reintroduce and foster river otter populations, according to CPW.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
