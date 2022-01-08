ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these homes on the Knoxville market now

 1 day ago

(Knoxville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Knoxville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8010 Sunset Heights Drive, Knoxville, 37914

2 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1987

The seller will be accepting offers until 6PM on Friday, Nov. 12th. Please allow 24 hours for the seller to respond to all offers.BACK ON THE MARKET- BUYER'S FINANCING FELL THROUGH.ATTN Investors ! This is a great Fixer Upper! Great location! You will love this 2,884 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. There is a large room downstairs that can be used as a den or office or extra space. This home sits on 1.06 beautiful acres. You will love the pool! There's lots of privacy! The possibilities are endless. This lovely home needs updates, needs repairs and TLC to bring it back to its former beauty. The septic report allows 3 bedrooms. Convenient to Knoxville and Sevierville and within minutes to I-40. This home is being sold ''AS IS''. Light restrictions.

9301 Sandy Springs Lane Blvd, Knoxville, 37922

3 Beds 3 Baths | $484,440 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Stunning all brick 2-story by Ben Testerman loaded up extras, open floor plan w/ MBR and BR-2 on main level, bright kitchen w/ white cabinets - granite countertops - stainless appliances - tile backsplash & under cabinet lighting opens into great room w/ gas logs stone fireplace and dining area - this open area is under a 10-ft ceiling and has massive glass doors opening onto 20 x 16 covered porch, MBR on main w/ 10-ft trey ceiling & posh bath (custom tile shower - freestanding tub - 2 sinks w/ granite top & large walk-in closet), BR-2 on main w/ full bath, 2nd floor features bedroom 3 - huge bonus room - full bath & walk-in storage, hardwood & tile floors, rich moldings, security system, rough-in central vac, tankless gas water heater, side entry 2-car garage, sodded yard, irrigation.

2323 Brown Rd, Knoxville, 37920

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in None

Conveniently located and recently remodeled cottage. All new electrical, flooring, HVAC system, water heater, kitchen appliances, energy efficient windows, and more. Large lot and a great location... Schedule your showing today

1900 Woodrow Drive, Knoxville, 37918

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1984

INVESTMENT PROPERTY AVAILABLE! Home is rented currently through 5/1/2022. Rent is $915 a month. 2 BR and bath on main level and bonus/master bath full bath on upper level. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Very convenient to Broadway and interstates.

