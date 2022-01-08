ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids-curious? These homes are on the market

 1 day ago

(Grand Rapids, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Rapids than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1760 Rogue River Road Ne, Belmont, 49306

4 Beds 1 Bath | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Belmont ranch with flowing layout. Living room with cathedral ceiling, gas log fireplace, kitchen, formal dining with slider to large deck, three bedrooms and bath on the main. Down is a huge family room with fireplace/wood burner, big corner bedroom, and 2 storage areas. One storage area could be converted to another bath. Lots of storage. Attached is the 2 stall garage, plus there are two more storage sheds in the large backyard for equipment and toys. Public water, so no worries about contaminants. Sellers have kept the home meticulously maintained since 1961. Newer windows, roof, siding, water heater, walk-in shower, furnace and air conditioner , plus a new Generac generator. Immediate possession. Offers due 12/21, 3PM.

117 Pleasant Street Se, Grand Rapids, 49503

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 939 Square Feet | Built in 1890

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with huge family & living room has been recently remodeled with replacement windows, new flooring throughout and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The walkout Michigan basement is ideal for storage, workshop or hobby area. Close to downtown and expressways you are just minutes from work, school, dining, shopping and entertainment.

4047 Omaha Street Sw, Grandville, 49418

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,042 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This charming three bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home, with stall garage, is ready for you to make it your own! This home has three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and a full bathroom on the main level. The basement is ready to be finished and already plumbed for a bathroom! This home has been amazingly upkeeped! New roof in 2017, new furnace and air conditioning in 2006, new hot water heater 2019, vinyl windows, garage was built in 2012, and there are hardwood floors under the carpet!!There is no question that the home is a perfect spot to grow with loved ones, With Grandville schools and an oversized fenced in backyard this home is waiting for your story! Call to book your showing today!

1640 Michigan Street Ne, Grand Rapids, 49503

4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Unique investment opportunity in Fulton Heights located approx. 1 mile from Aquinas College, 2 Miles from the Medical Mile, and 3 miles from Grand Valleys downtown campus, There are 4 bedrooms on the main level that are all great sizes with huge individual closets. Massive insulated 3 seasons room off the back of the house makes for a great entertaining space. Downstairs there is a full bathroom and opportunity to add another bedroom. The location makes this a highly desirable rental investmentand the floorpan gives the next owner endless possibilities.

