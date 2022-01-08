ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

On the hunt for a home in Stockton? These houses are on the market

(Stockton, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Stockton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

408 E Pearl Ave, Stockton, 95207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $379,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in None

Great starter home centrally located in Stockton. Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated with tons of living space. Huge backyard, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes away from big box stores, malls, and supermarkets.

For open house information, contact Ricky Huang, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

1861 Harding Way, Stockton, 95203

2 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming single story home! Excellent location close to shopping and schools! Great for first time buyer or Investment property with lots of potential. Front cover porch and gated driveway. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen with tile counters and inside laundry room. Master bedroom with slider to patio. Large back yard with patio and plenty room to play.

For open house information, contact Paola Fierro, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

10818 Flaming Star Lane, Stockton, 95209

5 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Jerald K Simpkins - 510-301-4850 - Spectacular 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home that's ready to move in and relax. The entry captures you with a spacious open floor plan featuring majestic high ceilings, abundant light and the comfort of Home. This beautiful home's family room boasts a cozy fireplace for those relaxing evenings or weekend family fun. The kitchen features an island with an abundance of cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, including range and refrigerator. Solar on the roof, 2 backyard sheds and beautiful landscaping make relaxing in the patio a delight. You must come and experience this quality living. SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED.

For open house information, contact Jerald Simpkins, Global Real Estate at 510-639-0859

18262 S Austin Rd, Manteca, 95336

3 Beds 1 Bath | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close in country! This is the place, just south of Yosemite Ave/Hwy 120. Almost 1/2 acre with a 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Use your imagination on this land! You can fix up the current house with its quaint country kitchen and bonus family room to make it your own or maybe start a whole new build. The land is clean and ready to be put to use. The possibilities are endless. Close to schools, shopping, and Hwy 99 & Hwy 120. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity as these properties don't come up often.

For open house information, contact Norma Halstead, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

