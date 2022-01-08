ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

On the hunt for a home in Santa Ana? These houses are on the market

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 1 day ago

(Santa Ana, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Ana will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b23PY_0dgPNTmH00

2040 Belford Avenue, Placentia, 92870

4 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome home to this singe level 4bdr/2bath home on a pool sized lot. The 4th bedroom is oversized and could easily be converted back into two separate bedrooms. Newer sliders throughout the home allow an abundance of light into each room. Home ahs an interior space for full size washer and dryer, as well as a detached 2 car garage. This well established neighborhood is close to top rated schools and easy access to parks, shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Michelle Theis, HomeSmart, Evergreen Realty at 949-365-1888

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-OC22000022)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNu6y_0dgPNTmH00

13061 Fairmont Way, North Tustin, 92705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath home located on a quiet cul de sac street in North Tustin. Kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, quartz counters, laminate flooring throughout the home. The bathrooms have been nicely updated with newer tile and cabinets. Laundry room is in a separate space off of the kitchen that could be used as an office, playroom or sitting room for reading or watching TV. The park like backyard could easily accommodate a swimming pool. 2 car garage with additional driveway parking.

For open house information, contact Sandra Zimpelmann, Seven Gables Real Estate at 714-731-3777

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-PW21260626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrTFq_0dgPNTmH00

10472 Villa Del Cerro, North Tustin, 92705

7 Beds 11 Baths | $8,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 15,000 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1.6 acres of exceptional secluded living in the Cowan Heights area. Two structures with over 15,000 square feet of quality craftmanship. The main house, purchased for $4.3 Million in 2006, has been completely remodeled and is 9,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and 3 half baths. It includes a gourmet chef's kitchen, private theater, wine cellar dining with an 1800 bottle temperature controlled wine room, game room & gym. The master bedroom and bath are luxuriously appointed, cedar lined master closet is endless and doubles as a safe room. Expansive views of sunsets and Catalina from almost every room in the home. Entertain effortlessly with formal and informal living areas opening to sprawling verandas with views of the resort like manicured landscaping. Invite your guests and extended family to enjoy the peaceful & serene surroundings. Lounge in the poolside cabana or host events in the terraced amphitheater next to sculpted water features. Cook up a storm in the outside kitchen with Viking appliances, one of four on the estate. Integrated home technology supplies security, lighting, and sound systems. A SECOND beautifully designed structure provides an entertainment venue for hundreds. The Carriage House is 6,778 square feet including a 1,261 SQFT top floor luxury guest house. Exquisitely appointed, it provides outside living areas with sweeping views, and a full gourmet kitchen. Built in 2006/7, the garage area can hold up to 20 cars and an RV/Boat.

For open house information, contact George Balch, Remax RE One Relocation at 714-667-1373

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21038060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBxB3_0dgPNTmH00

2022 Via Mariposa-C, Laguna Woods, 92637

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1968

REMODELED SEVILLE MODEL CONVENIENT QUIET LOCATION OFF GATE 5 DOWNSTAIRS MASTER HAS BEEN EXPANDED ENCLOSED PANTRY UNDER STAIRS

For open house information, contact Russell Garner, South Coast Real Estate Invest at 949-715-5222

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SOCALMLS-LG21255249)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
North Tustin, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Ana, CA
Business
Santa Ana, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Ana, CA
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage House#Open House#Housing List#Homesmart#Evergreen Realty
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
386
Followers
592
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy