On the hunt for a home in Santa Ana? These houses are on the market

(Santa Ana, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Ana will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2040 Belford Avenue, Placentia, 92870 4 Beds 2 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome home to this singe level 4bdr/2bath home on a pool sized lot. The 4th bedroom is oversized and could easily be converted back into two separate bedrooms. Newer sliders throughout the home allow an abundance of light into each room. Home ahs an interior space for full size washer and dryer, as well as a detached 2 car garage. This well established neighborhood is close to top rated schools and easy access to parks, shopping and dining.

13061 Fairmont Way, North Tustin, 92705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath home located on a quiet cul de sac street in North Tustin. Kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, quartz counters, laminate flooring throughout the home. The bathrooms have been nicely updated with newer tile and cabinets. Laundry room is in a separate space off of the kitchen that could be used as an office, playroom or sitting room for reading or watching TV. The park like backyard could easily accommodate a swimming pool. 2 car garage with additional driveway parking.

10472 Villa Del Cerro, North Tustin, 92705 7 Beds 11 Baths | $8,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 15,000 Square Feet | Built in 1992

1.6 acres of exceptional secluded living in the Cowan Heights area. Two structures with over 15,000 square feet of quality craftmanship. The main house, purchased for $4.3 Million in 2006, has been completely remodeled and is 9,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and 3 half baths. It includes a gourmet chef's kitchen, private theater, wine cellar dining with an 1800 bottle temperature controlled wine room, game room & gym. The master bedroom and bath are luxuriously appointed, cedar lined master closet is endless and doubles as a safe room. Expansive views of sunsets and Catalina from almost every room in the home. Entertain effortlessly with formal and informal living areas opening to sprawling verandas with views of the resort like manicured landscaping. Invite your guests and extended family to enjoy the peaceful & serene surroundings. Lounge in the poolside cabana or host events in the terraced amphitheater next to sculpted water features. Cook up a storm in the outside kitchen with Viking appliances, one of four on the estate. Integrated home technology supplies security, lighting, and sound systems. A SECOND beautifully designed structure provides an entertainment venue for hundreds. The Carriage House is 6,778 square feet including a 1,261 SQFT top floor luxury guest house. Exquisitely appointed, it provides outside living areas with sweeping views, and a full gourmet kitchen. Built in 2006/7, the garage area can hold up to 20 cars and an RV/Boat.

2022 Via Mariposa-C, Laguna Woods, 92637 2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1968

REMODELED SEVILLE MODEL CONVENIENT QUIET LOCATION OFF GATE 5 DOWNSTAIRS MASTER HAS BEEN EXPANDED ENCLOSED PANTRY UNDER STAIRS

