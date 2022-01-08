Richmond-curious? These homes are on the market

(Richmond, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Richmond than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

419 South Davis Avenue, Richmond, 23220 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,637 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Classic 1924 Renovated Rowhouse across from the Lake at Byrd Park an easy walk to The Fan and Byrd Park. The property offers over 2600 sqft of living space on 4 levels with an updated white kitchen, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, island, hardwood floors, fresh paint, formal living room or family room, dining area or room open to the kitchen! The upstairs has 2 full baths, 2 bedrooms and an office or nursery, third floor works as a bedroom for previous owners and closet is optional. The spacious finished basement has laundry, recreational space or other flex options. Enjoy the newly painted exterior with a relaxing front porch and top level porch with views of the lake. Rear brick paver patio and access to the finished basement. Rare single car garage and plenty of parking options on this block. Property has been tastefully updated and has ample SQFT when compared to other comparable properties. HVAC is 2010 and 2011.

9300 Baffy Court, Glen Allen, 23059 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,000 | Condominium | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful views from this top floor Links Condo conveniently located close to I-95 and I-295 with an easy commute to DC, Richmond, and the airport. The Links Condominiums are next to The Crossings Golf Club and offer a private gated community with great amenities including a large pool, Club House for gathering and entertaining (or even shooting a round of pool!), a well appointed Fitness Center with treadmills, stair climbers, weights, mats, etc, handball and tennis courts. Outside there are sidewalks for walking and running. This sunny 1 bedroom/1 bath condominium unit offers a private wrap around porch, open Living Room/Dining Room area with wood-style laminate flooring and a sliding glass door to the private wrap around balcony where you can enjoy the breeze and a glass of wine while relaxing after a busy day. There is a well appointed galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances which is open to the Living Room/Dining Room and has a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is nice sized panty/storage room. Best of all, you can lock it and walk away - this is the perfect set up for those "done" with maintaining a home and yard or who need a convenient "pied-a-terre" in the area.

2311 Lourdes Road, Henrico, 23228 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this brand new home built by The Kittrell Company in the Rock Hills Subdivision. The Kittrell Company is a second generation building company and one of Richmond's leading builders!! This floor plan is called the Georgetown. This home has it all. This home Can be ready by January 14, 2022. Still time to pick your carpet and flooring colors. It features a 2 car garage, walk up attic which can be finished into another bedroom/playroom, granite kitchen countertops, electric fireplace, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, paved driveway, recessed lights and much more!! If you are looking for a great new home in a super location and best of all, a new home priced from the mid $400,s, come on out and take a look at how much New Home your money can buy. Better hurry we only have 6 lots left. Pictures are of similar home and may vary from this home. Check out the attached video. Similar home being built with some different features than shown in video!!

2211 Seminary Avenue, Richmond, 23220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $444,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,947 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to this beautiful split-level home! You will enjoy the bright living room looking at an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch as you gaze out on the beautiful backyard with a large magnolia tree. The first bedroom is on the first floor, with a private full bathroom, washer/dryer area, and its own door opening to the back yard, as well as french doors to the side patio. The first floor can also be set up as an office, artist studio, or Airbnb rental. The 3 bedrooms upstairs are bright and have plenty of storage space and a full bathroom. Hardwood floors run throughout the whole house. The house is located in a quiet street yet in a rising neighborhood. Chamberlayne industrial area has been rezoned and is attracting businesses and booming apartment complexes. 5 minutes away from Scott's Addition, Whole Foods, Kroger, Aldi, as well from VCU and 2 accesses to the interstate. You'll enjoy this central location where you can walk to Hardywood Craft Brewery and Tabol Brewing!

