Check out these Wichita homes on the market

(Wichita, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wichita than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

201 N Lancaster Ct, Wichita, 67230 5 Beds 5 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,896 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Fantastic 5 bedrooms 4.5 bath 3 car garage home in Belle Terre on a quiet cul-de-sac. Andover Schools. Wrap around porch. Grand entrance. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Neutral décor. Living room with large stone fireplace, formal dining, large kitchen with eating space, built-in china cabinet, island with eating bar, walk-in pantry, 1/2 bath and main floor laundry complete the main floor. Upstairs has a beautiful Master Suite with jetted tub, separate shower and water closet. 3 more bedrooms upstairs, one that is setup for a home office with built in desk, cabinetry and private bath. 1 more full bath and loft with built in desk. The lower level is a view out. Family room with fireplace, rec room, full bath, 5th bedroom and storage room. This home will accommodate just about any size family. Great home for all your family gathering. Schedule your private showing today.

13200 E Dove Hill St, Derby, 67037 5 Beds 4 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,929 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to this beautiful oasis on 5 acres. Walk into the main floor with 3 bedrooms (large closets) and 2 bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with ample space to cook, and main floor laundry. Continue out on the covered deck that's great for entertaining or relaxing. The basement has drywall and paint; add your flooring and trim of choice, and it's ready to go. You'll find an additional 2 large bedrooms (extra large closets), 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, and a living room with a built in fireplace. The under-garage retreat space doubles as a reinforced storm shelter, and is plumbed for a wet bar. Walk out of the basement onto the lower patio, where you can grill or enjoy the space. Maintain the yard via an irrigation well that supports the sprinkler system. Fish in an approximately 1 acre stocked pond that receives water discharge from the heat pump to ensure it won't go dry. Use the already-leveled pad to build the shop of your dreams, and enjoy wide open spaces in a quiet country neighborhood.

2607 N Somerset Ave, Wichita, 67204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Awesome, all brick home--Seller is only the 2nd owner ever and the first owner was a builder and built the home!! Unbelievable how nice it is. The Living room and kitchen provide room to live along with the downstairs. Kitchen has custom built oak cabinets. Two of the base cabinets are on wheels and can be moved wherever it suits you. One of the cabinets also has hand pull out drawers inside. All of the appliances remain with the home. Two bedrooms on the main floor. Downstairs is a large family room, an office space and a bonus room that can be used as a non-conforming bedroom with a nice sized closet and a built in desk and shelves. The utility area includes the laundry, storage, supplies, extra pantry for storage. This home has a well. Nice sized yard. Convenient to grocery store and shopping. This cozy home is ready to move into. Can be a single family home or a rental. Currently renting for $800 a month. Storage shed in backyard. Home is being sold "as is"

1125 Prairie Hill, Park City, 67219 4 Beds 3 Baths | $326,465 | Single Family Residence | 2,615 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1125 Prairie Hill is located inside the Village Estates community in Park City and features the Newfield floor plan. This stunning home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level and has two bedrooms and one bathroom in the finished daylight basement. When entering the home from the 3-car garage, you’ll step into the laundry room and drop-zone area. The spacious kitchen connects to the dining area and living room. Off the dining room is the back patio. The second bedroom can be used as a spare bedroom, office space, playroom, game room and more! The master bedroom leads in the master bathroom that has a separate water closet and double vanities. You’ll love the extra-large walk-in closet! The two bedrooms in the basement have nice-sized closets. The basement also has a large family room, the third bathroom and a large storage room.

