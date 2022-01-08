ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Check out these homes on the Honolulu market now

Honolulu Journal
 1 day ago

(Honolulu, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Honolulu will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

91-1106 Kaiko Street, Ewa Beach, 96706

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,639 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome home - you'll relax & love this beautiful, well-kept home. A huge covered lanai functions as a wonderful outdoor living/dining/entertaining space. Tiger wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan are stunning features. The kitchen features stainless appliances and an additional space for dining as well as casual living space. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, double vanity, shower and a separate bathtub. The upstairs media area could be constructed into a 4th bedroom. Also, included is a custom chandelier, ceiling fans, solar water and a laundry room. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Garage, carport, & 3 additional parking spaces is a rare, coveted feature as well. Entertaining is a breeze & your guests will love it.

3024 Lono Place, Honolulu, 96822

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,099,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT LUXURY HOME – Situated in the coveted Manoa residential neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom residence is nestled in the privacy of a cul-de-sac and offers a flexible floor plan with a separate Guest Suite. Master Bedroom with large closet and an en suite bathroom opens to a private lanai. Large Trek Deck Lanai with beautiful mountain & city views – perfect for entertaining! Gourmet Kitchen. Dedicated laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage with high ceilings for extra storage and storage room. Lots of parking. Near hiking trails, Manoa Falls, exclusive shopping, restaurants, famous farmers market, exceptional schools, and University of Hawaii’s main campus.

3750 Claudine Street, Honolulu, 96816

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Just Listed! Come check out this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath detached single-family home.1 bedroom and 1 full bath is located downstairs. This is located near wonderful Kaimuki shops and restaurants.Owned Photovoltaic System. First Open House will be on December 19, 2021 from 2-5pm. Sold As-Is. Please check supplements section. Offers will be reviewed as they are received.

1114 Punahou Street, Honolulu, 96826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Condominium | 1,037 Square Feet | Built in 1980

HOT NEW PRICE! Private & spacious 3-bed 2-bath condo with 1037 sq ft. Only 2 units per floor on preferred side of building. Living room & master bedroom w/ floor-to-ceiling windows, secured tint & brand new LVT flooring. Enjoy central AC & washer/dryer in unit. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool w/ jacuzzi, and BBQ area. Convenient location on bus line & walking distance to stores, church, schools, hospitals, and restaurants. One secured assigned parking, on-site resident manager, pet-friendly & fire sprinklers throughout is a bonus! (One or more photos have been enhanced).

