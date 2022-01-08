On the hunt for a home in New Orleans? These houses are on the market

(New Orleans, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Orleans than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4417 Baudin, New Orleans, 70119 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in None

You will love this charming classic MidCity double that was thoughtfully converted to a single.Lots to love including gorgeous original wood floors,french doors and an amazing open floor plan perfect for entertaining.Bedrooms are private & primary bathroom is a spacious oasis with soaker tub & separate shower.The public space leads you to a covered patio surround by one of the largest yards in MidCity! This is a walkable neighborhood close to many bars and restaurants.Come be part of MidCity! Low flood $769

2316 Esteban Street, Arabi, 70032 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,797 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is the one! Exquisite new construction on a large, corner DOUBLE LOT that is 100x 112. Home features a luxurious interior design, 10' ceilings, mini bar w/ wine fridge, ss appliances, mudroom that leads to a wraparound deck, and spacious living room to entertain guests. A Primary suite that will leave you speechless w/ luxury bath that includes soaking tub and separate shower. This house is ready to become your home.

3251 Tulane Drive, Kenner, 70065 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1972

SELLER TO PAY $7,500 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS AND PRE-PAIDS AT THE ACT OF SALE! --- FULLY RENOVATED with an Open Floor Plan! NEW ROOF, NEW KITCHEN, NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WATER HEATER, & so much more!! Gorgeous Kitchen! Tons of Natural Light! Main Bedroom Suite features a large Walk-In Closet & stylish private bathroom. 4th Bedroom/Multi-Purpose Room has endless possibilities (playroom, home office, or HUGE bedroom w/ closet). Large Covered Patio & Backyard!

3017 Veronica Drive, Chalmette, 70043 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Come Home to this ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 3 bed, 2 bath New Construction, located in Central Chalmette, LA! Located within walking distance to Val Reiss Sports Complex, This beauty features an open floorplan, gorgeous white shaker cabinets, MARBLE Counters, stainless appliances, and a beverage center! Engineered wood flooring and tile throughout, NO CARPET! Primary bedroom with en-suite, large soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate shower. Front and rear porches for relaxation and entertaining!

