House hunt Riverside: See what’s on the market now

3607 Muir Street, Riverside, 92503 4 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Gorgeous Newer Built home in great community

6762 Moonriver Street, Eastvale, 91752 4 Beds 3 Baths | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Rare single story home located in a quite and sought after city of Eastvale. This 4 bedroom home with addition office/den has high ceiling and a huge kitchen which is open to living room and dining area. Master suite on one side of the home and the other bedroom on opposite side for amazing privacy. Nicely landscaped and low maintenance backyard. Enjoy the 3 car garage and large driveway.

24232 Barley Road, Moreno Valley, 92557 4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1986

A RARE FIND! PAID FOR SOLAR PANELS (TESLA)! Looking for a Charming two-story home in the Sunnymead Ranch Communtiy. This rare find is move in ready, all it needs it's a family looking for enternatnemtn in the beautiful pool, built in bbq and or in the huge game room the moment you walk in you feel and see the pride of ownership of this home, if you want a formal Living & Dining Room, this home has it, or it can be used to fit your personal lifestyle. The kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, which flows into the Spacious Family Room. The kitchen offers fabulous Storage Space and Pots & Pan Drawers. The Master has Dual Vanities, a Custom Vanity for makeup and a custom Walk-In Closet. The backyard has an amazing pool with jacuzi (with its own solar panels), huge patio cover, a brand-new built-in BBQ with patio, gas and electric connections. The Community amenities include a Clubhouse, Fishing, Walking/Jogging Trails, Pool, sports park. This home is located Close to Schools, Shopping & Parks. The is easy access to the 60 & I215 Freeway. The community has Low HOA fees & is central to popular Southern California destinations, over $100k in upgrades on this beauty must see to appreciate.

10665 Village Road, Moreno Valley, 92557 4 Beds 2 Baths | $469,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This super gorgeous home is nestled in the highly sought-after Sunnymead Ranch community with a meticulously manicured front lawn, and a back yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This home boasts of a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2bath. The perfect home for a great family with easy in and out access to the 60 freeway and major city arteries and shopping centers, for more convenience. You won't be disappointed.

