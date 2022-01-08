ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

You Won't Believe The Food Option That Was Being Sold At The Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Houston Rockets hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night and the arena was serving an interesting food option. The Mavericks won the game 130-106.

The tweet from the Rockets explaining the food with a photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

The tweet from the Rockets explaining the food with a photo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

They served a mac 'n cheese hot dog with fruit loops and bacon on top.

The tweet from the Rockets is making the rounds on Twitter, and has gained a lot of people's attention.

There are over 7,000 quote tweets, and 3,000 likes.

As for the on the court action, the Rockets got blown out 130-106 by the Mavericks.

The Rockets fell to 11-29 on the season, and are the 15th seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Mavericks, they improved to 21-18, and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

