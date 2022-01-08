Take a look at these homes on the market in Virginia Beach

(Virginia Beach, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1509 Heathrow Drive, Virginia Beach, 23464 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two story home in the Indian Lakes Community! Home is 1,575 square feet with an attached 1 car garage and large fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. The wonderful home owners association includes playgrounds and the community pool which is now open 7 days a week this summer, low monthly fees of $26/month. Home is currently occupied by a renter.

2656 Springhaven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23456 5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

New paint throughout. New carpet. New LVP bathroom floors. New stainless steel appliances. New bathroom sinks and faucets. New kitchen sink and faucet. Replaced kitchen & bathroom cabinets and new hardware. New kitchen countertops. New light fixtures in kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, family room, office and foyer. More pictures coming soon.

320 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, 23502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great ranch home on a corner lot in the back of the neighborhood. Open concept with great sight lines from the kitchen to the family room and out to your private deck perfect for entertaining. Family room has very nice vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and glass doors that open to the back deck and backyard. Parking in your attached 1 car garage or driveway space. Detached shed offers additional storage. Property sold as-is, seller to make no repairs.

4005 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, 23518 3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Townhouse | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WELCOME TO THE TERN @ EAST BEACH BY AWARD WINNING BUILDER EDC HOMES. 96 UNIT NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME COMMUNITY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE BEACH. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2ND FLOOR BALCONY W. COMPOSITE DECKING, HARDIEPLANK SIDING, ATTACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, & MUCH MORE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN TO INCLUDE A PANTRY CLOSET, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES, SHORT DISTANCE TO BEACH, REC. CENTER, PARK, RESTAURANTS, AND MORE. STILL TIME TO MAKE SOME SELECTIONS FROM THE BUILDERS SHOWROOM-EST COMPLETION SPRING 2022

