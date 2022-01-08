ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 1 day ago

(Virginia Beach, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfctx_0dgPNK4y00

1509 Heathrow Drive, Virginia Beach, 23464

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two story home in the Indian Lakes Community! Home is 1,575 square feet with an attached 1 car garage and large fenced in backyard with a deck and shed. The wonderful home owners association includes playgrounds and the community pool which is now open 7 days a week this summer, low monthly fees of $26/month. Home is currently occupied by a renter.

For open house information, contact Antone Aku, EXP Realty LLC at 866-825-7169

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10398222)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVx61_0dgPNK4y00

2656 Springhaven Drive, Virginia Beach, 23456

5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

New paint throughout. New carpet. New LVP bathroom floors. New stainless steel appliances. New bathroom sinks and faucets. New kitchen sink and faucet. Replaced kitchen & bathroom cabinets and new hardware. New kitchen countertops. New light fixtures in kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, family room, office and foyer. More pictures coming soon.

For open house information, contact Ron Gregory, CENTURY 21 Top Producers at 757-456-9500

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10411798)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R93RZ_0dgPNK4y00

320 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, 23502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great ranch home on a corner lot in the back of the neighborhood. Open concept with great sight lines from the kitchen to the family room and out to your private deck perfect for entertaining. Family room has very nice vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and glass doors that open to the back deck and backyard. Parking in your attached 1 car garage or driveway space. Detached shed offers additional storage. Property sold as-is, seller to make no repairs.

For open house information, contact Richard Barbee, Warrant Realty Inc. at 757-420-8500

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10367508)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtNHr_0dgPNK4y00

4005 Pleasant Avenue, Norfolk, 23518

3 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Townhouse | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WELCOME TO THE TERN @ EAST BEACH BY AWARD WINNING BUILDER EDC HOMES. 96 UNIT NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME COMMUNITY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE BEACH. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2ND FLOOR BALCONY W. COMPOSITE DECKING, HARDIEPLANK SIDING, ATTACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, & MUCH MORE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN TO INCLUDE A PANTRY CLOSET, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES, SHORT DISTANCE TO BEACH, REC. CENTER, PARK, RESTAURANTS, AND MORE. STILL TIME TO MAKE SOME SELECTIONS FROM THE BUILDERS SHOWROOM-EST COMPLETION SPRING 2022

For open house information, contact Seth Johnson, AtCoastal Realty at 757-751-0003

Copyright © 2022 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10398476)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Real Estate
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Restaurants#Playgrounds#Flood Insurance#Family Room#Housing List#Exp Realty Llc#Warrant Realty Inc
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
428
Followers
643
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy