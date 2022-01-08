Pompano Beach-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pompano Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pompano Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zunzX_0dgPNJCF00

1307 Sw 48 Terrace, Deerfield Beach, 33442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 2001

PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED, LEASE IS UP IN MID-JUNE. OPEN HOUSE ON DECEMBER 11th. Gated community in the heart of Deerfield Beach. 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in great condition. Expansive living/dining room, one-car GARAGE with 2 additional parking spots, and a screened porch. Perfect location between the Turnpike and I-95. A wonderful family neighborhood. Amenities include 2 swimming pools, 1 jacuzzi, 2 playgrounds, Tennis, basketball, and beach volleyball courts, Lake with ramp for small watercrafts, Gym, 2 clubhouses, pet friendly community. Cable and internet are also included in the maintenance. Association includes roof maintenance, Seller says roof is only a few years old. Full hurricane protection.

For open house information, contact Christopher Ricardo Rossitto, United Realty Group Inc. at 954-450-2000

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10760205)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3dXQ_0dgPNJCF00

430 Ne 12Th Street, Boca Raton, 33432

6 Beds 7 Baths | $3,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,233 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction in Boca Villas, just a short walk to Mizner Park's famous restaurants and shops, and Boca Raton's beautiful beaches! This contemporary Mizner Development two-story home has 6 bedrooms and 6.1 bathrooms, including a ground floor Master suite. Open kitchen with professional chef appliances, a breakfast area and formal dining room, open living spaces, a patio overlooking a heated sparkling pool, and so much more! This one-of-a-kind outdoor oasis with private landscaping is the perfect spot for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. Truly an architectural masterpiece, this home has designer finishes and modern details, with room to still customize! Photos from previous build, colors and features can be chosen by buyer, prior to Nov 30. COMPLETION MAY 2022

For open house information, contact Jared D Niles, Tangent Realty Corp at 561-869-1706

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10754030)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B56kV_0dgPNJCF00

5812 Nw 54Th Cir, Coral Springs, 33067

4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome Home! This beautiful home in a safe gated community is a one story, split level which offers 4 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 car garage, circular driveway, screened in patio, fruit trees. Master has 2 custom walk-in closets, tub and separate shower. Kitchen has a breakfast nook, beautiful cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops with stainless steel sink and faucet overlooking the family room, great for entertaining. Tile flooring in living spaces/laminate in bedrooms. blinds/plantation shutters. Laundry room has a Whirlpool washer/dryer and wash sink which leads to air cond. 2 car garage. GENERAC whole house generator and hurricane accordion shutters. Minutes from major hwys.

For open house information, contact Irasema Flores, United Realty Group Inc at 954-450-2000

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11130714)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdBr6_0dgPNJCF00

6655 Nw 122Nd Ave, Parkland, 33076

7 Beds 8 Baths | $2,249,899 | Single Family Residence | 7,231 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Absolutely Stunning! Custom Estate Home with spectacular Lake & Golf views! 7 Bedrooms, 7 & 1/2 bathrooms, 3-Car Garage & Circular driveway; one room is used as an office & one room as a theater room. Marble floors throughout living area & bathrooms, wood flooring in downstairs bedrooms, new berber carpets in the two second floor junior suites which both have access to a private covered balcony. Home has French doors, Crown molding throughout, Impact windows & doors. Gourmet kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Custom Cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances. Dramatic living room has an amazing view of the pool, lake & golf course, it has stone fireplace, granite wet bar & coffered ceiling. Incredible screened patio with summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace, open heated pool & spa.

For open house information, contact Elias Handal, Keller Williams Realty Boca Ra at 561-997-0500

Copyright © 2022 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11020500)

See more property details

Community Policy