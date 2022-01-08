ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville-curious? These homes are on the market

Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 1 day ago

(Nashville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nashville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JoDEJ_0dgPNIJW00

7500 Fairfield Ct., Fairview, 37013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Updated One-Level Home on a 1/2 acre Corner Lot with Matured Tree's. The Large 32x12 Screen-in Patio (2019) Overlooks the Beautiful Park-Like Setting Backyard. New Countertops in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Painted Cabinets & Stainless Steal Appliances. All New Flooring Throughout including Tile & Hickory Pergo Brand Floors. Oversized Two Car Garage is Side-Attached with New Opener Installed. The Owner's Suite has a Large Walk-In Closet, Double Vanities, and Separate Tub & Shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aC3i_0dgPNIJW00

749 W Meade Dr, Nashville, 37205

4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,888 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great looking 4 bedroom home with beautiful acre lot. Updated kitchen and light filled breakfast room overlook gorgeous back yard. Large master bdrm ,screened porch and deck are just a few of the amenities this home has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMLHw_0dgPNIJW00

4856 Drakes Branch Road, Nashville, 37218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in None

An impressive, light-filled entry welcomes you into the Benson and leads to a connected living-dining-kitchen layout that spans the entire width of the home.. Its well-designed kitchen helps minimize clutter with a walk-in corner pantry and planning desk. Upstairs you'll find three generous bedrooms, a laundry room, cozy loft, and spacious closets that add to an amazing amount of storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORSiE_0dgPNIJW00

926 Millstream Drive 19B, Nashville, 37218

3 Beds 2 Baths | $327,805 | Townhouse | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in None

Introducing the Peachtree, this villa plan has all the essential elements demanded by today's lifestyles along with several surprising touches.. This 3-bedroom 2-bath design greets you with a covered front porch that leads to an open layout with a front flex room and centrally-located island kitchen. The spacious family room has direct access to the rear yard, which is also enjoyed through views from the luxurious owner's suite. Secondary bedrooms are served by deep walk-in closets and conveniently located hall bath and laundry rooms. All packaged in a low-maintenance ranch style villa.

