Salt Lake City, UT

Check out these homes on the Salt Lake City market now

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
(Salt Lake City, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salt Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3900 S Bacchus Highway, Magna, 84044

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 3,163 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE MID $300s Get ready to find your new home in a community packed with perks and amenitieswelcome to Little Valley Gateway. This master-planned community features two pools, a clubhouse, pickleball courts, and integrated walking trails for easy access to large play areas, tot lots and terra parks. Enjoy outdoor recreation with amazing views at the nearby Oquirrh Mountains or take a short commute to Salt Lake City for shopping, dining entertainment and more. Whether youre looking for a spacious 3-4 bedroom fully finished townhome or a single family home with room to grow, we have a plan for you. Come learn more about all we have to offer at Little Valley Gateway!

189 Beryl Avenue, Salt Lake City, 84115

4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This newly remodeled home is ready for its new family! This move-in ready 1,466 SqFt, 4 bed/3 bath home is the perfect place to start creating memories to last a lifetime! The main living room boasts stunning White Oak wood floors, a wood burning fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows that bring the natural light right inside. The kitchen opens to the dining room and the back patio, creating an ideal flow for entertaining. Everything in the kitchen is brand new, including the beautiful quartz countertops. The master bedroom has a sliding glass door that allows for views of a serene mature tree, as well as a patio area, and the attached master bath features a large walk-in shower perfect for relaxing after a day at work, on the slopes, or in the mountains. The lower level includes a large bonus room, perfect for a children's play area or additional family room, as well as an unfinished laundry room. Also, the whole house has been outfitted with energy efficient LED lighting. With a fenced in backyard, lovely patio area with a paver privacy wall, an included shed for all your toys, and a nice-sized 0.16 acre lot, this home has it all and is ready to host your next holiday party, birthday, or other special occasion. Welcome home!

3162 E Timber Crest Cv, Cottonwood Heights, 84093

7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,799 Square Feet | Built in 1995

**Price Reduction**MOTIVATED SELLER* Tastefully updated home just minutes from Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. High vaulted ceilings with large windows throughout allows for plenty of natural light and a spacious feel. Soak in your freestanding tub in the Master en suite or enjoy a relaxing shower with the rain shower head, then unwind on your private deck off of the Master Bedroom. All new KitchenAid appliances in the open concept kitchen with a large walk-in pantry. Second kitchen & laundry room downstairs. New timber frame Trex upper and lower deck installed with a custom guard railing and privacy wall. Extra large 3 car garage. Newer roof and mechanical equipment. Upgrades to this home include; new appliances in the main kitchen, stylish interior & exterior light fixtures, new flooring & new handrail at the main staircase-just to name a few. (List of upgrades attached). Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

7307 W Zana Ln, Magna, 84044

4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1979

OPEN HOUSE Saturday Dec 11th from 11:00am-1:00pm!! Come see this beautifully updated four bedroom, two bathroom home. With vaulted ceilings, a tasteful chefs kitchen and a fully finished basement this home won't last long! Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from county records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

