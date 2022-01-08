Take a look at these homes on the market in Rochester

(Rochester, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rochester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

34 Wellington Ponds, Rochester, 14624 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome Home! Lovely 3 Bedroom Two Bath Ranch Located in a Quiet Community. Overlooking The Beautiful Pond, Fountains And Walking Paths. Spacious Open Living Perfect For Entertaining. Sliding Glass Door Leading To The Deck To Take In The View. Cathedral Ceilings And Natural Lighting Add That Extra Touch. Everything You Need All On One Level. Move In And Make It Your Own.

48 Cedarwood Rd, Rochester, 14617 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Conscientious owner has put this 4 bedroom colonial into move in condition. Hardwood floors professionally redone, freshly painted interior, refinished tub with new enclosure and vanity, marble floor in kitchen. Basement has new finish on walls and floor plus new vanity in powder room. High efficient furnace is 3 yrs old, newer Square D circuit breakers, glass block security windows. Third floor is finished and heated with electric baseboard units. Maintenance free vinyl exterior. Survived the delayed negotiations.

100 Winston Drive, Rochester, 14626 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to 100 Winston Drive! Fall in love with this move in ready 3 bedroom Ranch home! The living/ dining room flows into the beautifully updated kitchen. Kitchen includes white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and newer stainless steel appliances! Cozy family room with gas fireplace between kitchen & 4 season sunroom! Convenient 1st floor laundry, ring doorbell, attached 2 car garage and recently painted rooms throughout! Laminate flooring new in 2019! Bedrooms include new carpets, ceiling fans, and lights in every closet. Baseboard heating & programmable thermostats. Remodeled 1st floor full bathroom (2021) with luxe vanity, 'cut-tub' opening for safety & ceiling light in shower. Basement has been updated in 2020 with drywall and a separate large storage room, half bathroom with a pump available to install shower. Mature trees enhance the yard including a tall privacy hedge along back and 35' side yard w/ access from 4 season sunroom! Ideal location located on the corner lot of Eden Lane and Winston Drive with all the conveniences of Ridge Rd!

150 Grosvenor Road, Rochester, 14610 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,099,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,760 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Welcome home to this completely updated 1920’s Tudor in one of Brightons most desirable neighborhoods! This home was completely renovated by a professional builder with too many upgrades to list - it's as close to a new build as you can get in a historic neighborhood! New Kitchen features High End Cabinetry, Quartzite Countertops, a generous 9’x3’ Island, and brand new High Efficiency Appliances. Basement was finished with additional half bath, a gym/play area, and a living area for an additional 715 sq ft of living space bringing the total size to 4500sq ft. 2020/2021 Furnace, Boiler, AC units, Hot Water Heater, Electric, Plumbing, Hardwood floors, Insulation, Fireplaces, and so much more! No expenses spared and no rock unturned with this luxurious renovation. This is a Must see!

