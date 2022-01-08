ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh-curious? These homes are on the market

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 1 day ago

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPzj3_0dgPNDtt00

5108 Killarney Hope Drive, Raleigh, 27613

5 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,816 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is about location and life style. Enjoy abundant privacy while convenient to shopping, dinning, RDU and RTP. Daylight basement w/separate entry, bedroom, and full kitchen. Large living area and full bath w/zero entry shower. Hardwoods on 1st and 2nd floor, chef kitchen w/walk in pantry, cherry cabinets and breakfast nook. Gas fire place in family room, formal dinning. Oversized bedrooms on 2nd floor. Large bonus room w/separate stairs. Walk up 3rd floor storage. Fenced back yard with dog run.

For open house information, contact Charles Zimmerman, Howard Perry & Walston Realty at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2425250)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLJfx_0dgPNDtt00

117 Red Caboose Court, Garner, 27529

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This Garner cul-de-sac home checks all the boxes: 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, separate laundry room, open kitchen w/pantry, & large owner's walk-in closet! Plus a 2021 roof, 2018 heat pump & air handler, upgraded patio sliding door, and AT&T Fiber internet. Lot backs to a wooded natural area. Washer/dryer/refrigerator convey, Nest doorbell does not convey. 5 minute drive to White Oak Shopping Center. 10 miles to the center of downtown Raleigh.

For open house information, contact Beth Peele, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2422675)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pW5l_0dgPNDtt00

610 Webster Street, Cary, 27511

4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1974

WOW! Remodeled home in the highly sought after Iron Gate near downtown Cary. NEW luxury vinyl flooring and carpet. BRAND NEW kitchen with shaker cabinetry, backsplash, granite tops, and stainless steel appliances. GORGEOUS brick wood-burning fireplace. Renovated bathrooms with tiled shower and granite countertops. BRAND NEW WINDOWS! Enjoy the outdoors on your large back deck! HUGE storage building conveys!

For open house information, contact Aaron Reel, Reel Realty at 919-896-4574

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2423984)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQe5G_0dgPNDtt00

5509 Silver Moon Lane, Raleigh, 27606

3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3 story end unit townhouse in stellar location!! Close to downtown Raleigh and Cary!! 3 bdrm / 3.5 bath with bonus/4th bdrm!! Perfect for roommate set-up or in-law suite!! Downstairs has separate entrance!! *Attached garage *hardwood floors *Natural Gas log fireplace in Living Room *Newer kitchen appliances *Primary Bdrm with Walk-in closet & tray ceiling *Double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in primary bthrm *Pool & playground included in HOA *shopping & restaurants!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Franklin-Rowe, Howard Perry and Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2424528)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Restaurants#Kitchen Appliances#Hardwood Floor#Nook#Housing List#Rdu#Rtp#Hardwoods#At T Fiber#Washer#Nest#Fathom Realty Nc#Llc#Reel Realty
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
243
Followers
601
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy