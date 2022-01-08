Raleigh-curious? These homes are on the market

(Raleigh, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Raleigh. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5108 Killarney Hope Drive, Raleigh, 27613 5 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,816 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is about location and life style. Enjoy abundant privacy while convenient to shopping, dinning, RDU and RTP. Daylight basement w/separate entry, bedroom, and full kitchen. Large living area and full bath w/zero entry shower. Hardwoods on 1st and 2nd floor, chef kitchen w/walk in pantry, cherry cabinets and breakfast nook. Gas fire place in family room, formal dinning. Oversized bedrooms on 2nd floor. Large bonus room w/separate stairs. Walk up 3rd floor storage. Fenced back yard with dog run.

For open house information, contact Charles Zimmerman, Howard Perry & Walston Realty at 919-789-5200

117 Red Caboose Court, Garner, 27529 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This Garner cul-de-sac home checks all the boxes: 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, separate laundry room, open kitchen w/pantry, & large owner's walk-in closet! Plus a 2021 roof, 2018 heat pump & air handler, upgraded patio sliding door, and AT&T Fiber internet. Lot backs to a wooded natural area. Washer/dryer/refrigerator convey, Nest doorbell does not convey. 5 minute drive to White Oak Shopping Center. 10 miles to the center of downtown Raleigh.

For open house information, contact Beth Peele, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

610 Webster Street, Cary, 27511 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1974

WOW! Remodeled home in the highly sought after Iron Gate near downtown Cary. NEW luxury vinyl flooring and carpet. BRAND NEW kitchen with shaker cabinetry, backsplash, granite tops, and stainless steel appliances. GORGEOUS brick wood-burning fireplace. Renovated bathrooms with tiled shower and granite countertops. BRAND NEW WINDOWS! Enjoy the outdoors on your large back deck! HUGE storage building conveys!

For open house information, contact Aaron Reel, Reel Realty at 919-896-4574

5509 Silver Moon Lane, Raleigh, 27606 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Townhouse | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3 story end unit townhouse in stellar location!! Close to downtown Raleigh and Cary!! 3 bdrm / 3.5 bath with bonus/4th bdrm!! Perfect for roommate set-up or in-law suite!! Downstairs has separate entrance!! *Attached garage *hardwood floors *Natural Gas log fireplace in Living Room *Newer kitchen appliances *Primary Bdrm with Walk-in closet & tray ceiling *Double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in primary bthrm *Pool & playground included in HOA *shopping & restaurants!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Franklin-Rowe, Howard Perry and Walston Realtor at 919-789-5200