Check out these Buffalo homes on the market

Buffalo, NY

 1 day ago

(Buffalo, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

32 Henderson Avenue, Kenmore, 14217

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home in desirable Kenmore location! So many updates! Brand new kitchen including cabinets, granite countertops, undermount sink & luxury vinyl planking (appliances included). Freshly painted interior. Spacious living room with hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. Remodeled bathroom. Upstairs is 1 large bedroom. Central air. Tear-off roof-'18. Plumbing changed to copper-'08. Vinyl windows-'06. New panel & service cable-'06. Fully fenced yard. 1.5 car garage. Basement had drain tile installed on all 4 sides by a previous owner. Full bath in basement. Brand new sump pump. Wireless accessories can stay or the owner will remove. Snow blower included.

For open house information, contact Lori A Adams, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-634-6220

Copyright © 2022 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved.

249 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, 14223

2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 981 Square Feet | Built in 1957

MUST SEE!!! SPACIOUS and beautifully appointed, ALL BRICK ranch in the Town of Tonawanda that has been renovated and is MOVE-IN READY. This OPEN-CONCEPT, captivating home has an abundance of natural light & is peacefully nestled within walking distance to daily necessities. Featuring a bright & GORGEOUS kitchen w/wood cabinets, metallic backsplash & luxury vinyl tile floors opening to the expansive living room w/brand-new carpet & gas-start fireplace. The bedrooms have stunning HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, the crisp and clean bathroom w/tile shower surround adds character and the 1 car attached garage makes for EASE OF LIVING! Attractive front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee w/a lovely, fully-fenced backyard ideal for relaxing & entertaining. Impeccably kept w/high-end finishes, this desirable home has many updates including kitchen, repointed chimney, fresh stained fence, carpet & paint all in 2021, front porch 2014, newer HWT, glass block windows, recent drain tile work & more. Low taxes, great schools & close to all the conveniences of Niagara Falls Blvd, the University at Buffalo and downtown! Showings begin Wednesday, 10/6/2021.

For open house information, contact Joshua James, Keller Williams Realty Buffalo at 716-832-3300

Copyright © 2022 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved.

45 Cree Ton Drive, Amherst, 14228

4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Impeccably maintained, move in ready gem on a large corner lot in a lovely, quiet pocket of Amherst! Walk into a huge chef’s kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerator and double ovens. French doors lead out to a fenced in yard with a large poured concrete patio with pergola ready for a summer BBQ. Bright, spacious living and dining room with plenty of space for the whole family. Upstairs you’ll find four generous sized bedrooms with double closets, master with full bath as well as another full bath. Two linen closets upstairs offer plenty of storage. Huge dry basement could be turned into an awesome extra family room. Located a minute from Niagara Falls Blvd. with all of its shopping and entertainment at your fingertips. You’ve got to see it to believe it!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Ibrahim, WNY Metro Roberts Realty at 716-480-3049

Copyright © 2022 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved.

318 Voorhees Ave Avenue, Buffalo, 14216

3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Drop the furniture and move right in. Classic Side Entrance Colonial with over 2100 square feet of living space as well as a finished 3rd floor with half bath perfect for family room, teenage retreat, etc. 1st floor highlighted by large living room, enclosed sunroom for summer relaxation, spacious formal dining room and nicely updated kitchen. Rare breakfast room and a convenient back mudroom to unload the groceries. Expansive 2nd floor with great bedroom sizes and super swanky full bath. Dry basement with newer mechanics, new windows throughout, large stamped concrete patio overlooking nice, fully fenced yard and 2 car garage. Just steps to Hertel, this home is ready to go and a nice price for high demand North Buffalo. All offers, if any, will be due at 4:00 pm on 12/5/21.

For open house information, contact John M Heffron, Gurney Becker & Bourne at 716-849-1234

Copyright © 2022 Western New York Real Estate Information Services. All rights reserved.

