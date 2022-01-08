House hunt Kansas City: See what’s on the market now
(Kansas City, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Back on the market at no fault to seller.... Comes with home warranty! Must see! Come check this beauty out... New carpet, new paint, light fixtures, faucets, new flooring & much more. This property has lots to offer along with Raytown schools.
New spacious listing in highly sought after Woodlands subdivision. The location and subdivision are a "10" on a scale to 10. The fenced and treed backyard is like a wonderful private park. Plenty of space for everybody here.
Great opportunity for an investor or first time home buyers looking for a fixer upper, this home needs some TLC. A must see at this price! Selling "AS-IS". Inspections are welcome and a Home Warranty is included! Large main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and new carpet. Central air and heat pump with electric backup. The water heater is new along with approximately 80 percent of the plumbing. the seller will provide a **NEW ROOF** allowance with an accepted offer!
Spacious home located on a corner lot in quiet Cathedral neighborhood in KCK. Includes 4 bedrooms, 2 on main floor and 2 on 2nd floor. 2nd floor also has another room that could be used as office space. 2 full baths, walkout basement to 2 car garage. Enclosed/screened front porch with swing, and screened back porch, and shed in back. This is a great property if your looking for a bit of a fixer upper. Roof and HVAC only 6 years only, just mainly cosmetic fixes. Amazing opportunity for investors or even a flip. Come take a look at it for yourself. Home is being sold "as-is." Seller is offering $5,000 concession with full price offer.
