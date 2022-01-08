House hunt Kansas City: See what’s on the market now

(Kansas City, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11620 E 59Th Terrace, Kansas City, 64133 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,900 | Townhouse | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in None

Back on the market at no fault to seller.... Comes with home warranty! Must see! Come check this beauty out... New carpet, new paint, light fixtures, faucets, new flooring & much more. This property has lots to offer along with Raytown schools.

For open house information, contact Riquisha Betts, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

108 The Woodlands Drive, Gladstone, 64119 5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,916 Square Feet | Built in 1985

New spacious listing in highly sought after Woodlands subdivision. The location and subdivision are a "10" on a scale to 10. The fenced and treed backyard is like a wonderful private park. Plenty of space for everybody here.

For open house information, contact Mike Phillips, Century 21 All-Pro at 816-505-3338

6234 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, 66102 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 873 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity for an investor or first time home buyers looking for a fixer upper, this home needs some TLC. A must see at this price! Selling "AS-IS". Inspections are welcome and a Home Warranty is included! Large main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and new carpet. Central air and heat pump with electric backup. The water heater is new along with approximately 80 percent of the plumbing. the seller will provide a **NEW ROOF** allowance with an accepted offer!

For open house information, contact Joe FOWLER, Keller Williams Diamond Part at 913-322-7500

338 N 15Th Street, Kansas City, 66102 4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious home located on a corner lot in quiet Cathedral neighborhood in KCK. Includes 4 bedrooms, 2 on main floor and 2 on 2nd floor. 2nd floor also has another room that could be used as office space. 2 full baths, walkout basement to 2 car garage. Enclosed/screened front porch with swing, and screened back porch, and shed in back. This is a great property if your looking for a bit of a fixer upper. Roof and HVAC only 6 years only, just mainly cosmetic fixes. Amazing opportunity for investors or even a flip. Come take a look at it for yourself. Home is being sold "as-is." Seller is offering $5,000 concession with full price offer.

For open house information, contact Nina Zuniga, Keller Williams Legacy Partner at 913-825-2100