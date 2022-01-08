ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Top homes for sale in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 1 day ago

(Oklahoma City, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oklahoma City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qCN6_0dgPN9SE00

312 S Avery Street, Moore, 73160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1975

The Beautiful home with an extended drive is located in the city of Moore. As you walk up to the front door you’ll notice the detailed tiled steps at the entry. This home as a large living room with vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms have lots of closet space. The master bathroom has a newer glass shower and the kitchen has more than enough counter top space. You’ll notice a large backyard with a well taken care of shed. The massive covered patio is great for get together or just to sit under to relax on a nice day. The roof was replaced in 2021, New Hvac in 2018, windows were replaced in 2017 and air ducts were cleaned 2021. Also includes a water softener system. Come see this gorgeous home today before it’s gone! Offers deadline Friday 12pm.

For open house information, contact Mary Belcher, Gable & Grace at 405-476-3466

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-989459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dd4mk_0dgPN9SE00

837 Nw 104Th Street, Oklahoma City, 73114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction home, coming soon will offer amazing features upon completion! A spacious living with several windows allowing natural light to flood the room, it's completely open to the kitchen that provides a breakfast bar! The primary bedroom is a true retreat offering an en suite that features a double vanity and a walk-in closet! This home also features an inside utility and a 2 car garage!

For open house information, contact Tara Levinson, Levinson Real Estate, LLC at 405-414-8750

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-956390)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwuok_0dgPN9SE00

4825 Elmview Drive, Del City, 73115

5 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This 5 bedroom home with 2.5 baths is within minutes of Tinker Air Force Base. Great property for an investor. Property to be sold in as-is condition. Close to all the major amenities & nearby access to major highways.

For open house information, contact Tyler Messec, Century 21 First Choice Realty at 405-799-2100

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-987108)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0mra_0dgPN9SE00

8009 Brownsville Lane, Bethany, 73008

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,819 Square Feet | Built in 1980

From the moment you step on the circle drive, you will fall in love with every aspect of this beautiful charm in the prestigious Brownsville addition. Custom built home by Phil Brown with exceptional quality. Well cared for home with storage galore. This gorgeous gem with a flexible floor plan is nesting on a 0.52 acres lot. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, built in oven & electric stove top. Oversized breakfast area with lots of built ins. Wood burning fire place & a full wet bar in the living room area. Granite countertops in master bath & powder room, central vacuum, 3 car garage with a back access alley, shop and storage shed. Enjoy the privacy of having master bed, 3 secondary bedrooms, and 2 full baths on the second floor while having company & entertaining on first floor. Great location! Close to Southern Nazarene & Southwestern Christian Universities. Easy access to Route 66, I-40, Kilpatrick Turnpike & Downtown Bethany's shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Sepideh Soltani, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626

Copyright © 2022 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-982018)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Moore, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma City, OK
Real Estate
Moore, OK
Business
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Flood#Housing List#Gable Grace#Levinson Real Estate#Llc
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
451
Followers
590
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy