Top homes for sale in Oklahoma City

(Oklahoma City, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oklahoma City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

312 S Avery Street, Moore, 73160 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1975

The Beautiful home with an extended drive is located in the city of Moore. As you walk up to the front door you’ll notice the detailed tiled steps at the entry. This home as a large living room with vaulted ceilings. All 3 bedrooms have lots of closet space. The master bathroom has a newer glass shower and the kitchen has more than enough counter top space. You’ll notice a large backyard with a well taken care of shed. The massive covered patio is great for get together or just to sit under to relax on a nice day. The roof was replaced in 2021, New Hvac in 2018, windows were replaced in 2017 and air ducts were cleaned 2021. Also includes a water softener system. Come see this gorgeous home today before it’s gone! Offers deadline Friday 12pm.

For open house information, contact Mary Belcher, Gable & Grace at 405-476-3466

837 Nw 104Th Street, Oklahoma City, 73114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction home, coming soon will offer amazing features upon completion! A spacious living with several windows allowing natural light to flood the room, it's completely open to the kitchen that provides a breakfast bar! The primary bedroom is a true retreat offering an en suite that features a double vanity and a walk-in closet! This home also features an inside utility and a 2 car garage!

For open house information, contact Tara Levinson, Levinson Real Estate, LLC at 405-414-8750

4825 Elmview Drive, Del City, 73115 5 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This 5 bedroom home with 2.5 baths is within minutes of Tinker Air Force Base. Great property for an investor. Property to be sold in as-is condition. Close to all the major amenities & nearby access to major highways.

For open house information, contact Tyler Messec, Century 21 First Choice Realty at 405-799-2100

8009 Brownsville Lane, Bethany, 73008 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,819 Square Feet | Built in 1980

From the moment you step on the circle drive, you will fall in love with every aspect of this beautiful charm in the prestigious Brownsville addition. Custom built home by Phil Brown with exceptional quality. Well cared for home with storage galore. This gorgeous gem with a flexible floor plan is nesting on a 0.52 acres lot. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, built in oven & electric stove top. Oversized breakfast area with lots of built ins. Wood burning fire place & a full wet bar in the living room area. Granite countertops in master bath & powder room, central vacuum, 3 car garage with a back access alley, shop and storage shed. Enjoy the privacy of having master bed, 3 secondary bedrooms, and 2 full baths on the second floor while having company & entertaining on first floor. Great location! Close to Southern Nazarene & Southwestern Christian Universities. Easy access to Route 66, I-40, Kilpatrick Turnpike & Downtown Bethany's shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Sepideh Soltani, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626