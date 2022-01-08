Take a look at these homes on the market in Fresno

(Fresno, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fresno will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2204 Peach Avenue, Clovis, 93612 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 843 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Back on Market! Nicely updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo near Peach and Shaw. Unit has laminate flooring throughout both floors. Kitchen is open to living room and eating nook giving a spacious feel. Upstairs is two bedrooms and a full bath. Don't hesitate and miss out on this investment!

2620 N Dearing, Fresno, 93703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1954

A great investment opportunity with long term tenants in place! This 3 bedroom 1 bath property features just over 1,100 sq ft and is situated on a large lot. The living room features a fireplace and the kitchen supplies great storage with an abundance of cabinetry. The location provides quick access to Highway 168 and the Fresno International Airport, as well as close proximity to McLane high school. Please do not disturb tenants.

37340 Avenue 16 1/2, Madera, 93636 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in None

Brand New Continental Custom Home on 2.35 acres with owned solar in the Ranchos! Home features open floor plan with great room/dining area open to sharp kitchen with breakfast bar; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 1 bedroom and bath isolated off kitchen area for privacy; large utility room with cabinetry, and attached fully finished 4 car garage. Enjoy the latest in energy features along with custom items including quality cabinetry, quartz counters in kitchen, laundry & baths; stainless steel appliances; LVP flooring in common areas; plush carpets in bedrooms; porcelain tile flooring in bathrooms; energy efficient LED lighting; crown molding, ceiling fans and Kwikset door hardware. Exterior includes 2-coat stucco, cultured stone veneer accents, 30 year dimensional composition roofing, complete continuous rain gutters and large covered back patio. In addition home has owned 4.0 KW solar panels! All this on 2.35 acres zoned for horses, in quiet country location yet close to north Fresno. Photos are of the same model home on a different lot - color and finishes may differ,

6698 E Adena Avenue, Fresno, 93737 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly built, MOVE-IN READY in the Olivewood community built by Century Communities! The Indigo two-story floor plan has much to offer featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a formal dining room and den that can be used as a guest room or office. Inviting interior renders neutral colors to suit any decor. The kitchen features an island with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The laundry room is conveniently located downstairs. Easy maintenance with Laminate flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. Master suite includes a generous size closet. Double vanity sinks and spacious shower in the master bathroom. Energy efficient home is equipped with solar owned, dual pane window, 13+ HVAC and tankless water heater. Property has never been lived in. Don't wait 8 months to have a house built, when you can buy this one!

