House hunt Albuquerque: See what’s on the market now

(Albuquerque, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albuquerque will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4400 Willow View Lane Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 5 Beds 5 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,654 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impressive custom home in gated community w/function & pizzaz. Spectacular city & mtn VIEWS. Courtyard entry. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, knotty alder cabinets, & island with bkfst bar. Big master suite with E facing deck. Master bath w/garden tub & separate shower. Ground floor in-law/guest suite w/kitchenette. Custom tile & laminate throughout. Pella windows & designer lighting. Just too many extras to list. Covered patio w/fireplace & grill. Pretty back lawn. Easy access to I-40. St. Pius High School pedestrian gate 300' south of house. Close to shopping, eateries & easy N Coors access. Great family home. Some new paint scheduled. Owner terms possible with $140K+ down pmt. Possible Lease-Option.

For open house information, contact Phil Phillips, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-292-8900

4104 Skyview Crest Road Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Here it is... That amazing SW Style home you've been dreaming of! Rich in detail such as private courtyard entrance, vega/latilla ceilings, 2 kiva fireplaces, exposed adobe accent walls, wood thermal windows not to mention an amazing functional floorplan, IN GROUND GUNITE POOL, VIEWS to amaze and PATIOS GALORE TO ENTERTAIN! The owners ensuite is upstairs and boasts a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, huge walk-in closet, kiva fireplace and 2 balconies. Each guestroom downstairs has a separate entrance. This is one classic amazing New Mexico entertainers dream home.

For open house information, contact Helen Y Jackson, Q Realty at 505-750-0059

10609 Pavon Place Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This property is in pre-foreclosure and needs work, being sold ''as is,'' the seller (the original owner) will make no repairs. Spacious 5 BR/3 BA Artistic home on a oversized .39 acre culdesac lot--Potential! Price is firm. Seller is only entertaining cash offers, or - conventional loan offers that waive the appraisal contigency.

For open house information, contact Mark Boitano, RE/MAX SELECT at 505-798-1000

183 Camino Rayo Del Sol, Corrales, 87048 5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,690 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of a kind Luxury Corrales property. This home features an oversized RV garage with drive thru garage doors, high celing and ''a 1/2 bathroom'', plus 3 car garage. Spectacular views of the Sandia Mountain can be seen from almost all around the house. In the inside, enjoy the open floor plan that boasts a chef's dream kitchen. This entertainer's delight for large gatherings. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and a huge kitchen island. The stunning master suite w/sitting area has a gigantic bay windows overlooking the Sandia mountain range.

For open house information, contact Tamara M Groves, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100