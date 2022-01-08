ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque Digest

House hunt Albuquerque: See what’s on the market now

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 1 day ago

(Albuquerque, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albuquerque will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Any56_0dgPN5vK00

4400 Willow View Lane Nw, Albuquerque, 87120

5 Beds 5 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,654 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impressive custom home in gated community w/function & pizzaz. Spectacular city & mtn VIEWS. Courtyard entry. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counters, knotty alder cabinets, & island with bkfst bar. Big master suite with E facing deck. Master bath w/garden tub & separate shower. Ground floor in-law/guest suite w/kitchenette. Custom tile & laminate throughout. Pella windows & designer lighting. Just too many extras to list. Covered patio w/fireplace & grill. Pretty back lawn. Easy access to I-40. St. Pius High School pedestrian gate 300' south of house. Close to shopping, eateries & easy N Coors access. Great family home. Some new paint scheduled. Owner terms possible with $140K+ down pmt. Possible Lease-Option.

For open house information, contact Phil Phillips, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-292-8900

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-956332)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sdzx_0dgPN5vK00

4104 Skyview Crest Road Nw, Albuquerque, 87114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Here it is... That amazing SW Style home you've been dreaming of! Rich in detail such as private courtyard entrance, vega/latilla ceilings, 2 kiva fireplaces, exposed adobe accent walls, wood thermal windows not to mention an amazing functional floorplan, IN GROUND GUNITE POOL, VIEWS to amaze and PATIOS GALORE TO ENTERTAIN! The owners ensuite is upstairs and boasts a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, huge walk-in closet, kiva fireplace and 2 balconies. Each guestroom downstairs has a separate entrance. This is one classic amazing New Mexico entertainers dream home.

For open house information, contact Helen Y Jackson, Q Realty at 505-750-0059

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1006552)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fN1a3_0dgPN5vK00

10609 Pavon Place Nw, Albuquerque, 87114

5 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This property is in pre-foreclosure and needs work, being sold ''as is,'' the seller (the original owner) will make no repairs. Spacious 5 BR/3 BA Artistic home on a oversized .39 acre culdesac lot--Potential! Price is firm. Seller is only entertaining cash offers, or - conventional loan offers that waive the appraisal contigency.

For open house information, contact Mark Boitano, RE/MAX SELECT at 505-798-1000

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1006836)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TduSN_0dgPN5vK00

183 Camino Rayo Del Sol, Corrales, 87048

5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,690 Square Feet | Built in 1999

One of a kind Luxury Corrales property. This home features an oversized RV garage with drive thru garage doors, high celing and ''a 1/2 bathroom'', plus 3 car garage. Spectacular views of the Sandia Mountain can be seen from almost all around the house. In the inside, enjoy the open floor plan that boasts a chef's dream kitchen. This entertainer's delight for large gatherings. Black stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and a huge kitchen island. The stunning master suite w/sitting area has a gigantic bay windows overlooking the Sandia mountain range.

For open house information, contact Tamara M Groves, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1005279)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Open House#Foreclosure#Art#Housing List#Real Estate#Bkfst Bar#Pella Windows#N Coors#Coldwell Banker Legacy#Vega Latilla Ceilings#Patios
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
423
Followers
539
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy