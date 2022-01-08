Top homes for sale in Tampa

(Tampa, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

44 Berkford Avenue, Tampa, 33625 6 Beds 6 Baths | $3,994,870 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. Welcome to the Newest Modern Design in Tampa, FL. Upon entry to this 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms home, you are greeted by vast open 22' high ceilings tastefully furnished by world-renowned finishes and seamlessly integrating indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Spacious 1st floor features open chef and prep kitchens, formal and informal dining rooms, five-car garage, and a heated swimming pool. Head upstairs by floating staircase or elevator and be greeted by the Great Room with sweeping balcony views outfitted with built-in glass fire and waterfall features. You will also find the open flow of guest bedrooms with dual vanities and showers, a floating tub, custom walk-in closets, and a midnight bar. Enjoy the seclusion of the third-story rooftop featuring a second Master Bedroom En Suite, outdoor summer kitchen, and rooftop lounge. On the rooftop, the home boasts 2,000+ Square Foot of terrace space that offers 360-degree views where residents will enjoy Tampa sunsets. We are bringing something Tampa has never seen before! All of our homes will feature all concrete construction, poured concrete floors, CAT-5 hurricane proof, floor to ceiling windows, and all smart- home features. The perfect walkable lifestyle with nature and all around you our homes are located next to the upper Tampa Bay Trail. Only a 10 to 15 minute drive to Tampa International airport, Bay street / International mall, and Down Town Tampa. Call today for more info!

For open house information, contact Mathew Sumlin, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509

224 Craft Road, Brandon, 33511 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car attached garage block home with a 2 car detached garage with a 2 car carport. Situated on 1 acre (.92 MOL) lot in the heart of Brandon with Grandfather Oaks and wild peacocks. The property is located at the end of a dead end street which offers a lot of privacy and seclusion but just minutes to everything Brandon has to offer! Fully fenced back yard with a small creek running along the back of the property. A perfect home for secure storage of large RV's, boats or equipment. No HOA, The house features a Florida room/sun room located at the rear of the home and features a wood burning stove and window seat overlooking the park like setting property. A New roof was installed in 2019. The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and eating area. With the acre lot you have room to expand if you want to enlarge the current house into your dream home. The current zoning will allow 2 homes on the property so an additional house could be built. Endless possibilities await the new owner of this beautiful property!

For open house information, contact Joseph Creasy, PA, CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC at 866-580-6402

2705 Cedaridge Drive, Tampa, 33618 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1982

***HIGHEST & BEST due by 8pm on SUNDAY, January 9, 2022*** Absolutely adorable starter home in COVETED Northdale on a cul-de-sac and INCREDIBLE lot. This home boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, over-sized COVERED & SCREENED Lanai overlooking a sprawling YARD and wooded CONSERVATION beyond. 1 Car Garage has been partially converted into living space; however, it is not included in the square footage and could be easily re-converted to a garage. Current owners have lovingly maintained and decorated this home – from the moment you walk in you’ll imagine yourself living here! This home features 1,064 square feet of air-conditioned living space that is thoughtfully laid out and used well. It feels so much larger, you have to see it to appreciate it. Great Room combines the Family Room, Dinette & Kitchen. On the other side of the home you have a Master Bedroom with an en-suite Bathroom + 2 Secondary Bedrooms and a Full Bath. There’s lots of storage space in different closets throughout the home. Interior Laundry Room also features storage! Home also features a 2016 solar hot water heater to help with energy bills and efficiency. Roof Age: 2005. You’ll just love this central location just North of Carrollwood that’s close to all amenities and access to Dale Maby Highway, I-275 and Veteran’s Expwy.

For open house information, contact Jason Pithers, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 813-977-3500

13052 Village Chase Circle, Tampa, 33618 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Condominium | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This home is a featured property and offered exclusively in the Village Chase subdivision in Carrollwood. This spacious, two-story, end unit has been fully renovated and upgraded. Improvements include decorative ceramic plank wood look tiles, marble counters throughout the kitchen and bathrooms as well as custom decorative showers. The kitchen contains a full complement of Whirlpool series stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, range and French door Kenmore refrigerator. Other kitchen enhancements include ceramic subway backsplash, stainless steel undermount sink, renewed Shaker cabinets, marble island inspired countertop which serves as extra room for cooking or in kitchen eating space. Additional amenities presented include covered screened patio with partial lake view, wood burning fireplace and assigned covered parking space. Home is near restaurants, shopping grocery and retail giving it above average market appeal. Community Association provides pest control, heated spa, pool, clubhouse as well as exterior landscaping and maintenance.

For open house information, contact Keith Jackson, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-883-8509