El Paso-curious? These homes are on the market

(El Paso, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Paso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11328 Lake Geneva Drive, El Paso, 79936 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,450 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Mint, Beautiful and Spacious! This 1893 sq ft home is located in desirable, nice and quiet East Side of El Paso. It has been COMPLETELY REMODELED, from A to Z, with NEW Roof with a 30 warranty and gorgeous new Kitchen. Features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms + an office and a very spacious family room with beautiful french doors and a huge backyard to enjoy. Come take a look for yourself!

For open house information, contact Felipe Bejarano, New Beginnings Realty at 915-241-6500

6143 Via De Los Arboles, El Paso, 79932 4 Beds 2 Baths | $402,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 2005

OPEN HOUSE SAT 11/27 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm Pristinely renovated home on the upper valley of El Paso. Recently upgraded kitchen with spacious and beautiful quartz countertops. Come and find yourself amazed by the well-lit family room and the spacious bedrooms. This sun-filled home is ready for new owners! Come take a look before it's too late.

For open house information, contact Jessica Ortiz, Pindrop Realty at 915-242-9097

3427 Itasca Street, El Paso, 79936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1979

East Side Single Level Brick Home Situated On Spacious Cul De Sac Lot. 20 minutes to Fort Bliss and 375, less than 15 minutes to I-10, and walking distance to Pebble Hills Elementary School. Three bedrooms with 1.75 baths. Master bedroom with private en suite and walk in closet. Live-in room with fireplace, overlooking dining area and open kitchen with pantry. Tiled throughout - no carpet, ceiling fans. Texas size backyard with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Deborah Figueroa, The Real Estate Power Houses at 915-549-4663

5100 Navajo Street, Sunland Park, 88063 5 Beds 4 Baths | $412,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 2022

GORGEOUS!!! You'll love this spacious gorgeous 2 story home. This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with a 2-car garage will give you 2,704 sq ft of generous space to move about that provides you with that quaint, cozy atmosphere. Spacious living and kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space!!! This home offers top-notch lighting package, farm ranch apron sink, granite counter-tops through-out, and spray-foam insulation, plus much more!!! Situated in a friendly community with easy access to I-10 and the 375 loop just minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants. This is a great opportunity to reserve your home in the new Santa Del Sol, NM subdivision located off of Country Club Rd.

For open house information, contact Diana Neely, Summus Realty at 915-494-9069