Take a look at these homes on the Louisville market now

(Louisville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Louisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1926 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville, 40218 2 Beds 2 Baths | $101,500 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome Home for the Holidays! This super cute townhouse is waiting for it's new owners! Freshly updated LVP flooring on the lower and main levels and upstairs hall and bathrooms. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Patio area for entertainment. Open main level great for entertaining or gathering. Quick access to the Watterson and Centrally located, be just about anywhere in the Greater Louisville in minutes. Call today for your in person or virtual showing!

6522 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, 40218 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 802 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to this second floor corner unit in Arbor Place! New vinyl planks recently installed in the living and dining areas. The living area offers a vaulted ceiling with skylight. It also leads to the exterior balcony. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet, half bath and laundry attached. This is currently a being used as a rental. The monthly rent is $799 and the lease expires 4/30/2022.

1408 Oakwood Ave, Louisville, 40215 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great home and motivated sellers! This fully renovated bungalow has been renewed into a perfect home for those who don't want projects! As you first arrive, you'll be greeted by a cozy, covered front porch. Imagine sunny mornings with coffee or sunsets in the shade. You'' certainly enjoy the spacious kitchen with all new appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. There are 3 bedrooms and two of those bedrooms have 2 closets each. Be sure to notice the fresh paint throughout, new doors, hardware, light fixtures, flooring and central air. Who would buy a house without central air?! Replacement windows are double paned and double hung. Water heater is new and roof is about 5 years old. There is ally access in the back of the home for parking or a garage and plenty of space to make your

9924 East Ave, Louisville, 40272 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Welcome to this charming remodeled brick ranch located in Mound View Park. New flooring graces most of the home including Luxury Vinyl flooring in the spacious family room open to the eat in kitchen and new carpet in two of the 3 bedrooms. Additional benefits include fresh paint throughout, replacement windows, a new A/C as of November 2021, a walk in pantry and a remodeled bathroom and kitchen. The outdoor space offers a covered front porch, a large patio, a fully fenced back yard, a flat play and entertaining area with a fire pit and the bonus of a sledding hill and a two car garage. Sidewalks are on both sides of the street to easily enjoy the neighborhood.

