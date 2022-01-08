Take a look at these homes for sale in San Antonio

(San Antonio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Antonio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

127 Middlebury Dr, San Antonio, 78217 4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Don't miss the opportunity to see this stunning, one story located in Central San Antonio, minutes from Loop 410, I-35 & San Antonio Intl. Airport. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath presents an open floor plan with over 1875 sqft. Includes a spa/office , permitted for a 1 person business, with private entrance & bathroom. Features an additional dwelling that could be your next game room, man cave or art studio. Many improvements throughout the home to include, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, waterproof luxury vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Relax in the spacious backyard with a covered patio, large shed for additional storage space. Oversized driveway that can accommodate 4+ cars. New Roof(2018), New HVAC(2019). Washer/Dryer to convey.

For open house information, contact Aaron De La Rosa, Worth Clark Realty at 210-428-6577

5208 Keystone, San Antonio, 78229 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location Location Location!! This home is located on the North side of San Antonio in the Glen Oaks Subdivision Neighborhood near 410 Loop & IH 10 and just a few minutes away from Sam's Club, Ingram Mall, Wal-Mart, and neighborhood schools. It is a cute 1 story home 1,684 sq ft sitting on a 0.24 acres lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an additional Den/Family area, and garage. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer Connections are included. It also includes a driveway for parking, a patio access door and a patio slab, a shed for extra storage, and a spacious backyard for your enjoyment outdoors. This home will not last! Call me Elizabeth Busby or Showingtime for an appointment!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Busby, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

131 Cloudhaven Dr, San Antonio, 78209 3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2021

22 Central consists of 22 modern homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1/2 bath, two living areas, and modern finish-outs. This one-of-a-kind development is near Alamo Heights, Terrell Heights, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Airport, and a short commute to Downtown San Antonio. The homes will feature high ceilings, recessed lighting, an abundance of windows, granite countertops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! *Under construction and photos are not of actual home*

For open house information, contact Isaac Torres, Real at 855-450-0442

4246 Seabrook Dr, San Antonio, 78219 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Apartment | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Home is in need of some TLC and is located in an established neighborhood. The interior features high ceilings, versatile living area, open floor plan with an inviting breakfast area, and spacious bedrooms. This home is complete with a covered porch, mature trees and privacy fence. This is an estate sale and no disclosures will be provided. Sale will be "AS-IS".

For open house information, contact Erin Caraway Gregory, Keller Williams - Heritage at 210-493-3030