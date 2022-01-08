ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 1 day ago

(San Antonio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Antonio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y746s_0dgPMuNZ00

127 Middlebury Dr, San Antonio, 78217

4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Don't miss the opportunity to see this stunning, one story located in Central San Antonio, minutes from Loop 410, I-35 & San Antonio Intl. Airport. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath presents an open floor plan with over 1875 sqft. Includes a spa/office , permitted for a 1 person business, with private entrance & bathroom. Features an additional dwelling that could be your next game room, man cave or art studio. Many improvements throughout the home to include, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, waterproof luxury vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Relax in the spacious backyard with a covered patio, large shed for additional storage space. Oversized driveway that can accommodate 4+ cars. New Roof(2018), New HVAC(2019). Washer/Dryer to convey.

For open house information, contact Aaron De La Rosa, Worth Clark Realty at 210-428-6577

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1571751)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXqFv_0dgPMuNZ00

5208 Keystone, San Antonio, 78229

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location Location Location!! This home is located on the North side of San Antonio in the Glen Oaks Subdivision Neighborhood near 410 Loop & IH 10 and just a few minutes away from Sam's Club, Ingram Mall, Wal-Mart, and neighborhood schools. It is a cute 1 story home 1,684 sq ft sitting on a 0.24 acres lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an additional Den/Family area, and garage. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & Washer/Dryer Connections are included. It also includes a driveway for parking, a patio access door and a patio slab, a shed for extra storage, and a spacious backyard for your enjoyment outdoors. This home will not last! Call me Elizabeth Busby or Showingtime for an appointment!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Busby, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1577261)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sadjg_0dgPMuNZ00

131 Cloudhaven Dr, San Antonio, 78209

3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2021

22 Central consists of 22 modern homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1/2 bath, two living areas, and modern finish-outs. This one-of-a-kind development is near Alamo Heights, Terrell Heights, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Airport, and a short commute to Downtown San Antonio. The homes will feature high ceilings, recessed lighting, an abundance of windows, granite countertops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and more! *Under construction and photos are not of actual home*

For open house information, contact Isaac Torres, Real at 855-450-0442

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1575851)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMORh_0dgPMuNZ00

4246 Seabrook Dr, San Antonio, 78219

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Apartment | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Home is in need of some TLC and is located in an established neighborhood. The interior features high ceilings, versatile living area, open floor plan with an inviting breakfast area, and spacious bedrooms. This home is complete with a covered porch, mature trees and privacy fence. This is an estate sale and no disclosures will be provided. Sale will be "AS-IS".

For open house information, contact Erin Caraway Gregory, Keller Williams - Heritage at 210-493-3030

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12059361)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Alamo Heights, TX
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Keller Williams
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
772
Followers
607
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy